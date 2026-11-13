Geekvape Unveils VPU 2.0 In Dubai: Three Core Technology Upgrades Elevate The Vaping Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the world of technology, CPUs power computing, while GPUs drive graphics processing. But in the vaping industry, what kind of core technology platform can continuously advance product performance and user experience?

Dubai, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekvape is offering its answer through VPU.









On November 10, 2026, Geekvape officially unveiled VPU 2.0, its next-generation vaping technology platform, in Dubai. Built around three core innovations - Wicking Material Upgrade, Mesh Coil Upgrade, and Coordinated System Upgrade - VPU 2.0 integrates advances in material science, precision heating, and intelligent control to further enhance atomization efficiency, flavor performance, and the overall user experience.

Much like the continuous evolution of CPUs and GPUs has driven advances in computing and graphics technology, VPU is evolving through successive technological innovations, pushing vaping technology toward greater precision and system-level integration.

Three Core Upgrades Address Key Challenges in Vaping Performance

Wicking Material Upgrade: Faster, More Efficient E-Liquid Delivery

Consistent vaping performance begins with how efficiently and evenly e-liquid reaches the heating surface.

To address the challenges of e-liquid delivery during continuous use, VPU 2.0 introduces smoother fibers and an optimized porous structure, reducing resistance to e-liquid flow.

According to Geekvape's technical data, the upgraded material delivers 25% faster e-liquid wicking, 31% larger e-liquid coverage area, and 17.1% higher e-liquid absorption capacity within the same volume.

( Data from Geekvape's internal R&D testing. The baseline is the pre-upgrade wicking material. The 17.1% increase refers to e-liquid absorption at the same material volume. )

These improvements enable faster replenishment between puffs and more efficient e-liquid distribution, helping maintain consistent atomization performance throughout use.









Mesh Coil Upgrade: More Uniform Heating, More Effective Atomization

Uneven heat distribution across conventional mesh coils can limit atomization efficiency and affect vapor and flavor performance.

VPU 2.0 addresses this challenge through a precision-shaped mesh coil design. By refining the thickness of different sections of the heating wire and optimizing local electrical resistance, the upgraded mesh achieves more uniform heat distribution across its surface.

The result is a 28.2% increase in effective atomization area and 29% higher cloud production compared with similar products.

( Data from Geekvape's internal R&D testing. The pre-upgrade mesh coil is the baseline for effective atomization area. Cloud production is compared with the equivalent products tested. )

By allowing more of the mesh surface to participate effectively in atomization, the technology supports fuller vapor production and richer flavor delivery.









Coordinated System Upgrade: Faster Response, Instant Flavor Activation

Beyond improvements in wicking and heating, VPU 2.0 further optimizes how the entire device works together.

Through AI-optimized startup control and an optimized airflow path, the system improves the coordination of e-liquid delivery, heating response, and airflow performance.

On select compatible devices, the technology enables 0.01s Instant Flavor Activation, allowing users to experience flavor more quickly from the moment they begin inhaling.

( The 0.01-second figure comes from Geekvape's internal R&D testing on select compatible devices )









Together, these three upgrades represent more than individual performance improvements. They reflect a coordinated approach to atomization, in which material innovation, precision heating, and intelligent system control work together to deliver a more consistent and responsive vaping experience.

From Technological Innovation to Broader Applications: Building an Evolving VPU Platform

At the launch event, Geekvape introduced the SONDER Q MAX alongside Geekbar's BURJ, PCE40000, and ICE MASTER 60K, all featuring VPU 2.0 technology. Together, the four products demonstrate the next-generation platform's versatility across brands and product designs, bringing its advances in atomization technology to a broader range of vaping applications.

VPU technology has also been adopted across multiple OEM projects. By integrating atomization technology with device design and manufacturing processes, Geekvape is extending its core innovations beyond individual products into broader vaping solutions.

This platform-based approach positions VPU as more than a standalone technology. It provides an evolving technological foundation capable of supporting continuous innovation across diverse products and applications.

From Technological Breakthroughs to System-Level Evolution: VPU Continues to Drive Innovation in Vaping Technology

The launch of VPU 2.0 represents more than a core technology upgrade. It demonstrates Geekvape's innovative capabilities as a technology leader in the vaping industry and its continued commitment to advancing the industry.

From material science and precision heating to intelligent control, Geekvape continues to push the boundaries of vaping technology. Looking ahead, VPU will further explore Intelligent Mesh Coil Protection, Leak Prevention Technology, and Forward-Looking Advanced Design, driving the evolution of vaping technology beyond individual performance improvements toward a more intelligent, coordinated system-level platform.









Built on sustained innovation in foundational technologies, Geekvape aims to establish VPU as a core technological force driving the next generation of vaping products and raising the bar for technology and user experience across the industry.

CONTACT: Lucia YING...