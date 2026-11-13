Andhra Pradesh Rain Alert: Bay Of Bengal Low Pressure Raises Cyclone Fears, Heavy Rain Forecast

Andhra Pradesh Rain Alert: An active low pressure area is likely to develop into a depression over the Bay of Bengal causing heavy rains in coastal areas. For latest IMD forecast and weather warnings click here.

In the southeast Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area has developed due to the influence of upper air circulation. The weather system is slowly moving towards the northwest. By Saturday, it is likely to intensify into a well-defined low pressure area. By Sunday morning, it is likely to intensify into a depression in the same region. It will then move towards the north-northwest direction and is likely to intensify into a cyclone by Monday evening in the central Bay of Bengal.

As the low pressure intensifies, sea conditions are likely to change gradually from Sunday. So the sea will have high waves and may not be favourable to fish. Hence, fisherman are strictly advised not to venture out to sea from Sunday. Those who have ventured out to hunt are advised to return to the cost immediately. Fishermen are requested to compulsorily follow the guidance given by the officials until further clarity on the cyclone is obtained.

The northwest moving low pressure is likely to move towards the coastal areas of North Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. However, there is currently no clarity on the direction of movement of this system, the intensity to which it may intensify into a cyclone and where it will hit the coast. These estimates may change depending on the weather in the coming days. People living in the coastal areas should remain vigilant by keeping a tab on the most recent weather information.

The State Disaster Management Authority is constantly keeping a watch on the low pressure that has developed in the Bay of Bengal. They have revealed that they will analyse the changes in weather conditions from time to time and provide relevant information to the public. People are requested not to believe any unconfirmed news and rumours on social media regarding this cyclone. Only official statements from the government and disaster management authority should be believed. Further warnings will be issued as soon as possible once further clarity is obtained on the cyclone movements and areas affected.