CM Yogi To Visit Meerut To Attend Mega-Convention Honouring Ex-Servicemen

MENAFN - IANS) Meerut, Nov 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in an ex-servicemen's event on Saturday at Kulwant Singh Stadium in the Meerut Cantonment area.

He is scheduled to visit Hapur, Meerut and Aligarh on Saturday, during which he will inspect preparations for the Purnima Ganga Mela in Garhmukteshwar, attend an event honouring ex-servicemen and pay tribute to the late father of Minister of State (Independent Charge) Somendra Tomar.

In Meerut, a large number of former servicemen, Veer Naris and their family members are expected to attend the ex-servicemen's programme.

CM Yogi will arrive at Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad from Lucknow. From there, he will proceed by helicopter to the Ganga Mela venue in Garhmukteshwar, located in Hapur district.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will conduct an on-site inspection of the arrangements for the Tigri Mela across the Kachcha Ghat, Lathira and Garhmukteshwar areas. He will also hold a meeting with officials to assess the preparations and review the arrangements made for the event.

The visit is considered significant as the state government is focusing on ensuring the convenience, safety and hygiene of devotees visiting the Ganga Mela.

The inspection will also cover other essential facilities and arrangements required to manage the large gathering of pilgrims.

Following his visit to Garhmukteshwar, the Chief Minister will reach the RVC Ground in Meerut Cantonment.

From there, he will proceed to Kulwant Singh Stadium to attend the reunion programme organised for ex-servicemen.

Scheduled to take place around noon, the event will recognise and honour the contributions of former servicemen while expressing respect and gratitude towards their families and Veer Naris.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to visit the Badminton Hall situated in the Meerut Cantonment area. Subsequently, he will travel by helicopter from the RVC Ground to Chaudhary Charan Singh University.

From the university, CM Yogi will proceed by road to the residence of Minister of State (Independent Charge) Somendra Tomar in Shastri Nagar. During the visit, he will pay his respects and offer tributes to Tomar's late father.

After completing the programme at Somendra Tomar's residence, the Chief Minister will leave for Aligarh. He is scheduled to depart from the helipad at Chaudhary Charan Singh University for the next leg of his visit.