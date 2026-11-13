US Fintech Weekly: Coinbase Secures Federal Trust Charter, While Hot CPI Pressures Rate-Sensitive Lenders



PayPal partnered with Workday to embed direct deposit capabilities, while Fiserv ended its sixth consecutive week higher.

Shares of SoFi Technologies (SOFI) and Affirm (AFRM) pulled back mid-week after an October Consumer Price Index (CPI) print of 0.4% pushed Treasury yields higher. Coinbase (COIN) secured final unconditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to launch Coinbase National Trust Company.

Fintech stock focused on lending pulled back this week, giving up prior gains as higher-than-expected consumer prices and hawkish commentary from Fed officials sealed expectations for a rate hike in December.

October consumer price index figures outpaced economists' forecasts for the third consecutive month, while producer prices came in a smidge lower than expectations.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller publicly endorsed a potential half-percentage-point rate hike if inflation momentum persists, a sentiment echoed by Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee during the week.

Shares of SoFi Technologies (SOFI) and Affirm Holdings (AFRM) ended their second week lower after hot inflation data cemented bets on a Federal rate hike in December. Alternatively, Fiserv (FISV) ended its sixth straight week higher.

Infrastructure Shifts Across Mastercard, Visa And PayPal

Mastercard (MA): The payment company's shares rose for the sixth consecutive week after Citi raised its share price target on the stock. Citi raised the firm's price target to $800 from $675 and maintained a 'buy' rating, which denotes a 21% upside from its Friday closing price.

“MasterCard is well positioned to benefit from its "technology moat" in emerging payment flows,” Citi told investors in a research note accessed by TheFly.

Visa (V): Visa stock also followed its payments peer in recording its sixth week higher on institutional support. Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $471 while maintaining an 'overweight' rating on stable earnings growth.

Meanwhile, Citi analysts also raised the target price on Visa to $490 a share. The firm continues to see "durable" sales growth momentum for Visa amid "disciplined" investment returns, citing improving fundamentals and higher peer group multiples for the target boost, as per TheFly.

PayPal (PYPL): PayPal announced a partnership with Workday (WDAY) on Nov. 12 enabling employees at participating companies to set up PayPal Direct Deposit for early paycheck access. Earlier in the week on Nov. 9, subsidiary Venmo introduced an itemized receipt-scanning tool for bill splitting.

Robinhood Sees Strong User Growth, And Coinbase Receives Required Approvals

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD): On Nov. 12, Robinhood reported October operating metrics showing funded customers grew to 28.9 million alongside $15.1 billion in monthly net deposits and a 136% year-over-year surge in event-contract trading volume. Shares traded in an $81.33 to $84.58 range during the week.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN): Coinbase announced on Nov. 9 that it received final unconditional charter approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to launch Coinbase National Trust Company, bringing its institutional digital asset custody operations under direct federal oversight.

Federal Rules And Legal Updates

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) proposed a major board overhaul this week to give Wall Street firms a majority of representation in its oversight for the first time in decades.

Filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the plan would shift the board from a public-member majority-in place since 1996-to a minimum of seven industry governors and at least five public members, while reducing total board seats from 25 to 20.

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