West Bengal Weather LATEST Update: Will Bay Of Bengal Depression Delay Winter? Check IMD Forecast

WB Weather Forecast:According to the weather department, the formation of a new low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has delayed the onset of winter in West Bengal. Although the chances of cyclones developing in the short term are low, windy weather is likely to persist until November 16. Cloudy conditions will be seen across Kolkata and surrounding areas. Maximum temperatures in Kolkata will be around 30 degrees Celsius while minimums will be close to 20 degrees Celsius, according to the Met office.

The weather system developed around 5.30am after the development of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea and surrounding Andaman and Nicobar Islands. If the low pressure develops into a deep depression, sea conditions may deteriorate. Wind speeds over the southwest Bay of Bengal may rise to 55kmph by November 17, while gusts may reach 65kmph.

The weather department said the system is likely to develop into a well-defined low-pressure area by around November 14. This means it may strengthen by Saturday. The low pressure has developed over the southeast Bay of Bengal. While these sorts of weather systems are common in mid-November, the Met department are closely monitoring it. As weather systems at sea can quickly change direction, it is important to keep up to date with regular updates from the IMD.