Kiara Advani Opens Up About Pregnancy, Recalls Wanting To Be Around Only Women During First Trimester

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani opened up about her experience of pregnancy, recalling how she sought the comfort and understanding of the women in her life during the difficult first few months.

Kiara, who is now a mother, had previously spoken about her pregnancy journey during an appearance on filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan. She shared that the initial months were particularly challenging as she dealt with nausea and hormonal changes.

“Those first three months were very hard. You go through your nausea and different hormones changing and all of that,” Kiara had said on the show.

Recalling how she and her husband Siddharth Malhotra initially decided not to tell anyone about the pregnancy, Kiara said she soon realised that she needed the support of the women around her.

“At that time we thought we won't tell anyone. And I said, no, Sid, I need to talk to my mother, I need my mother-in-law. I need women. I need women in my life who can understand me,” she recalled.

The actress said the shared experience among women gave her a sense of comfort during a vulnerable period.

“I remember just sitting with my friends sometimes and crying and they just let me be. And then life is beautiful,” she said.

For the uninitiated, Kiara and Siddharth Malhotra welcomed their first child earlier this year.

The couple announced their second pregnancy on October 7 through a joint social media post. Sharing a picture featuring their daughter Saraayah's tiny hand holding a pair of baby socks, the couple wrote,“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”

–IANS

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