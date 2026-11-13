Kazakhstan's Crude Oil Output Falls 4.9% Year Over Year In Q3 2026 - EIA

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's crude oil production averaged 1.74 million barrels per day in the third quarter of 2026, down 4.9% compared with the same period last year (1.83 million barrels per day), according to the November Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) report by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Trend's calculations based on the report show that Kazakhstan's crude oil production declined by 5.9% compared with the second quarter of 2026, when output averaged 1.85 million barrels per day. In the first quarter, Kazakhstan's oil production averaged 1.39 million barrels per day.

For comparison, Kazakhstan's crude oil production averaged 1.73 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2025, increasing to 1.78 million barrels per day in the second quarter and reaching a peak of 1.83 million barrels per day in the third quarter. Output then declined to 1.67 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter.

Overall, Kazakhstan's average crude oil production stood at 1.75 million barrels per day in 2025.

According to the EIA report, aggregate crude oil production by OPEC+ total countries (OPEC members subject to OPEC+ agreements plus Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Russia, South Sudan, and Sudan) averaged 33.33 million barrels per day in 2025. The figure is projected to decline to 30.08 million barrels per day in 2026 before increasing to 33.61 million barrels per day in 2027.

Crude oil production by OPEC members averaged 24.63 million barrels per day in 2025. The EIA expects this figure to decrease to 21.05 million barrels per day in 2026 and rise to 24.07 million barrels per day in 2027.

Global crude oil production stood at 79 million barrels per day in 2025. According to the EIA projections, worldwide output is expected to decrease to 76.1 million barrels per day in 2026 before rising to 80.87 million barrels per day in 2027.