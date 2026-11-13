EU and Five European Nations to Represent Europe in Ukraine Peace Talks

Five European countries-France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom-along with European Union institutions will represent Europe in negotiations aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict, European Council President António Costa announced on Friday (local time), amid renewed diplomatic efforts involving the United States, Ukraine and Russia.

The announcement was made during an Informal European Council press conference, where European leaders underlined the importance of a unified European position in negotiations and stressed the need to safeguard Ukraine's interests and European security.

"Today the Leaders agreed that the European Team for negotiations on peace in Ukraine is the EU institutions and the E5 of the Coalition of the Willing - France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom. Our principles and our positions in these negotiations remain well known. And our European team will continue to act in full unity and in close coordination with all Member States," Costa said in a post on X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also welcomed the renewed diplomatic momentum, emphasising that Europe's participation would be important in securing a lasting settlement. "I welcome the renewed momentum to move things forward to a just and lasting peace. A strong European presence is important. We have agreed on a European team - E5 plus EU Institutions. We will defend both Ukraine's and Europe's interests," she said.