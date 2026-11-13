From Raising UAE Flag To Drone Shows: National Day Celebrations Over The Years

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) On December 2, 1971, the United Arab Emirates was born and the nation's flag was raised for the first time by the Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan at Dubai's Union House. Since then, the date has turned into an annual occasion to celebrate UAE's story of success and express national pride.

Initially, UAE National Day celebrations were simple: a flag hoisted above a majlis, illuminations across streets, a nation still learning the sound of its own anthem. More than five decades later, December 2 has become much more than a date on the national calendar. It is an occasion for millions of residents and citizens to celebrate the country's journey, reflect on its achievements and express their pride in being part of the UAE.

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In the early years, National Day celebrations were relatively modest, with flags raised above homes and public buildings, military parades and traditional performances bringing communities together. Today, the occasion is marked by spectacular fireworks, elaborate drone displays, illuminated landmarks and festivities stretching across all seven emirates.

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From the first flag-raising ceremony to today's dazzling displays, this is the story of how the UAE has celebrated its union through the decades. Here's a look at National Day celebrations over 54 years:

Young federation

The UAE's first National Day celebration took place on December 2, 1972, a year after the country was formed. Flags were raised on homes, while the Federal Forces took part in a military parade.

In 1981, the UAE was only 10 years old. Celebrating the National Day involved modest decorations on some buildings, military bands playing music and locals gathering and dancing the Ayyala. The mood at the time was one of celebrating a young federation, a nation with a dream. Take a look:

In the 1990s, larger public events were organised, and the rise of national symbols in everyday life could be seen. Take a look:

New millennium

With the beginning of the new millennium, skyscrapers and mega-events joined the annual celebrations. However, the nation kept its traditions alive and the black, red, white and green colours of the UAE flag were seen everywhere. Spectacles with fireworks and decorated towers entered the scene. And Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, was lit with the UAE flag on UAE National Day for the first time.

Celebrating UAE vision

During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, large gatherings and public festivities faced restrictions, prompting UAE residents to find different ways to celebrate National Day. The occasion took on added significance as the country honoured frontline workers who had worked tirelessly to protect communities during the health crisis.

Aside from celebrating the formation of the union, residents now celebrate UAE's vision - one of achievement and dreams that know no boundaries.

In 2024, the official name for the UAE National Day celebrations became 'Eid Al Etihad', in a nod to the theme of 'union' (Etihad), which is is central to the country's identity, symbolising heritage, unity, strength, and national pride.

More than 50 years after the first flag was raised, the scale of UAE National Day celebrations may have changed dramatically, but their central message remains the same: a celebration of the union that brought seven emirates together and the journey they have shared since.

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