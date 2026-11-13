Jbrplas Sets New All-Time Production Record: Injection Molding Department Achieves 759,000 Pieces In Week 44

MENAFN - GetNews)"Injection Molding Peak Week Celebration Cake Photo Taken in JBRplas Injection Molding Workshop 20261110"JBRplas's Injection Molding Department set a new company record with 759,000 pieces in Week 44 - its highest single-week output since 1995. The milestone reflects strong capacity, efficiency, and cross-team collaboration, backed by lean manufacturing and a reliable supply chain. JBRplas celebrated on the factory floor, reaffirming values of "Quality First, Cost Control, Continuous Improvement, and Striving for Perfection," and will keep investing in technology and talent to meet global demand.

Shenzhen, China - November 13, 2026 - JBRplas, a leading provider of precision injection molding solutions, is proud to announce a historic milestone. The company's Injection Molding Department has successfully set a brand-new all-time company record by producing 759,000 pieces in a single week during Week 44.

This unprecedented achievement represents the highest single-week output in the company's history since its establishment in 1995. The milestone underscores JBRplas's robust production capacity, operational efficiency, and unwavering commitment to manufacturing excellence.

A Testament to Teamwork and Dedication

Reaching this historic production peak was not a solo effort but the result of ultimate dedication from the entire JBRplas team. The remarkable feat of producing 759,000 pieces in just one week showcases the seamless collaboration between the production floor, engineering, quality control, and management teams.

"We are incredibly proud of our Injection Molding team," said the management team at JBRplas. "Hitting 759,000 pieces in a single week is a massive achievement that reflects the hard work, technical expertise, and relentless spirit of every colleague. This new record is not just about numbers; it is a testament to our lean manufacturing processes and the reliability of our supply chain."

Celebrating a Culture of Continuous Improvement

To commemorate this outstanding success, the company held a special celebration on the factory floor. Employees gathered around a custom-designed cake and refreshments to celebrate the "Historical First". The event highlighted the company's core values-"Quality First, Cost Control, Continuous Improvement, and Striving for Perfection"-which are prominently displayed in the production facility.

Driving Future Growth in Plastic Injection Molding

As a trusted partner in the plastics manufacturing industry, JBRplas continues to invest in advanced technology and employee development. This new production record in Week 44 positions the company strongly for the upcoming quarters, ensuring that they can meet and exceed the growing demands of their global clients.

Together, the JBRplas team will continue to push boundaries, reach new peaks, and deliver high-quality custom injection molded parts to the world.

About JBRplas

JBRplas is a trusted provider of high-quality plastic solutions, serving customers across multiple industries. Founded with a focus on reliability and innovation, the company specializes in delivering durable plastic products and customized manufacturing services. For more information, vist jbrplas.