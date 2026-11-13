China Property And Casualty Insurance Market To Reach USD 547.32 Billion By 2031, Driven By Digital Platforms, Liability Coverage And Rising Risk Awareness, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"China Property and Casualty Insurance Market Size and Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the China Property and Casualty Insurance Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, segmentation, competitive developments, and future prospects.

Hyderabad, India, November 13, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, The China Property and Casualty Insurance Market Size is expected to increase from USD 302.71 billion in 2025 to USD 334.08 billion in 2026 and reach USD 547.32 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.36% during 2026-2031. Growth is supported by rising risk awareness, wider mandatory insurance coverage, increasing vehicle ownership, digital insurance distribution, and growing demand for protection against climate-related risks. Motor insurance continues to account for the largest share of premiums, while liability insurance is expected to record faster growth during the forecast period.

The China Property and Casualty Insurance Industry is also benefiting from the expansion of digital insurance ecosystems. Super-apps and online platforms are making insurance products easier to access, while insurers are increasingly using digital underwriting and claims technologies. Government and state-owned enterprises remain an important customer base, while small and medium enterprises are gaining importance as digital channels simplify policy selection and purchasing.

China Property and Casualty Insurance Market Growth Drivers

Rising risk awareness supports insurance demand

Growing awareness of financial and operational risks is supporting demand for property and casualty insurance across households, businesses, and public-sector entities. Urbanisation is increasing the concentration of assets in areas exposed to floods and other natural hazards, creating opportunities for catastrophe-related coverage. Government initiatives aimed at improving disaster protection are also supporting the broader adoption of insurance products.

Businesses involved in infrastructure, manufacturing, construction, and international trade are seeking broader protection against property damage, liability exposure, business interruption, and other operational risks. This is creating opportunities for insurers to diversify beyond traditional motor insurance.

Mandatory coverage expands liability insurance

The expansion of compulsory insurance requirements is creating additional demand for liability products. Coverage requirements across construction, manufacturing, and professional services are helping liability insurance gain importance within the market.

The growing need for protection against business-related risks is also encouraging companies to consider more comprehensive insurance programmes. This trend is expected to support liability insurance as one of the faster-growing lines of business during the forecast period.

Digital platforms change insurance distribution

Digital platforms and super-apps are becoming increasingly important for insurance distribution in China. Online ecosystems allow insurers to reach customers through everyday digital services while using data to support product design, underwriting, and pricing.

Digital platforms are also helping smaller businesses and individual customers access standardised insurance products with less paperwork. The growth of embedded insurance is creating additional distribution opportunities across areas such as motor, travel, property, and other non-life coverage.

New-energy vehicles create new underwriting requirements

The growing adoption of new-energy vehicles is changing the motor insurance landscape. Higher repair and battery-related costs are creating underwriting challenges, while telematics and vehicle technology are providing insurers with new data for risk assessment.

As vehicle technology develops, insurers are also assessing emerging risks related to automated driving systems, software, sensors, and other technology components. These changes are encouraging insurers to refine pricing models and develop coverage suited to changing vehicle risks.

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China Property and Casualty Insurance Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by line of business, customer type, distribution channel, and region.

By line of business:

Motor insurance

Enterprise property insurance

Homeowners insurance

Liability insurance

Marine and cargo insurance

Agriculture insurance

Engineering and construction insurance

Credit and surety insurance

Accident and short-term health insurance

Other non-life insurance

Motor insurance remains the largest line of business, supported by the size of the vehicle market. Liability insurance is expected to show stronger growth as mandatory coverage expands across several industries. Agriculture, catastrophe, engineering, and construction-related insurance also provide opportunities as businesses and public entities seek broader risk protection.

By customer type:

Individuals

Small and medium enterprises

Large corporates

Government and state-owned enterprises

Government and state-owned enterprises represent an important source of premiums, supported by infrastructure, transportation, and energy projects. Large corporations require more specialised insurance programmes, while small and medium enterprises are expanding their use of insurance through easier digital purchasing and distribution channels.

By distribution channel:

Direct sales

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital platforms and super-apps

Affinity and partnerships

Agency networks continue to play an important role, particularly for complex insurance requirements. However, digital platforms are gaining ground as insurers and technology companies use online ecosystems to improve customer acquisition and offer more personalised products. Bancassurance and partnerships also provide insurers with additional routes to reach customers.

By region:

East China

North China

Western China

Central China

East China represents the largest regional market, supported by manufacturing, technology, trade, and financial activity. Central China is expected to record faster growth as urbanisation, infrastructure development, agriculture, and manufacturing create additional insurance demand. North and Western China also provide opportunities across industrial, energy, mining, infrastructure, and agricultural activities.

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China Property and Casualty Insurance Market Key Players

The competitive landscape includes major domestic insurers as well as international insurance companies and digital-focused providers. Key companies covered in the market include PICC Property & Casualty Co., Ltd., Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance, China Pacific Property Insurance Co., Ltd., China Life Property & Casualty Insurance Co., China Continent Property & Casualty Insurance, Sunshine Insurance Group, China Taiping Insurance Group, China Export & Credit Insurance Corp., Tian An Property Insurance, Huatai Property & Casualty Insurance, AXA Tianping Property & Casualty Insurance, Allianz Jingdong General Insurance, ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance, Yong An Insurance, Anxin Agricultural Insurance, Guolian Property Insurance, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire, and Sompo Japan.

Companies are competing through distribution reach, underwriting capabilities, claims services, digital platforms, technology adoption, and specialised insurance products. Digital-native insurers and technology partnerships are also increasing competition by introducing data-driven underwriting and online policy administration.

China Property and Casualty Insurance Market Forecast

The market is expected to maintain a positive growth trajectory as insurance penetration expands across households, businesses, government entities, and emerging industries. Motor insurance will remain an important source of premiums, while liability, agriculture, catastrophe, engineering, and other specialised lines provide opportunities for diversification.

The China Property and Casualty Insurance Market Share will continue to be influenced by the strength of established insurers, expanding digital distribution, changing customer requirements, and the development of new insurance products. Increasing use of technology in underwriting and claims management is expected to support insurers as they respond to evolving risks.

Overall, rising risk awareness, mandatory coverage, digital distribution, vehicle-market changes, and demand for broader commercial protection are expected to support continued growth across the China property and casualty insurance sector. Mordor Intelligence expects these trends to create opportunities for insurers that can combine strong distribution capabilities with effective underwriting, technology, and customer-focused insurance solutions.

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