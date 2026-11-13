Nickel Market Forecast 2031: Volume To Reach 4.39 Million Tons As Stainless Steel And Battery Demand Support Growth, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Nickel Market"The latest research by Mordor Intelligence covers the“Nickel Market” delivering insights into market dynamics, drivers of growth, and long-term forecasts.

Hyderabad, India, November 13, 2026

Nickel Market Overview

The global nickel market is experiencing steady volume growth, supported by its extensive use in stainless steel manufacturing, industrial alloys, electroplating, and electric vehicle batteries.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the global nickel market

Stainless steel remains the primary source of nickel consumption, particularly across construction, automotive components, industrial equipment, and consumer appliances. Increasing stainless-steel production in China and Indonesia continues to support demand for nickel-bearing raw materials. At the same time, battery manufacturers are increasing investments in nickel processing facilities to secure battery-grade material for electric vehicle production.

Emerging Trends Shaping the Nickel Market

Expansion of Low-Carbon Nickel Supply: Automakers and battery manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on traceable materials and lower lifecycle emissions. This is encouraging nickel producers to explore renewable energy integration and more transparent sourcing practices.

Class II Nickel Oversupply: Expanding Indonesian nickel pig iron production has increased the availability of lower-grade nickel, putting pressure on benchmark prices and affecting the economics of higher-cost mining operations.

Alternative Battery Chemistries: Greater adoption of lithium iron phosphate and sodium-ion batteries presents a demand challenge for nickel-rich battery chemistries, particularly in cost-sensitive electric vehicle segments.

Nickel Market Segmentation

By Application:



Stainless Steel

Casting

Alloys

Batteries

Plating Other Applications

By End-User Industry:



Automotive and Transportation

Fabricated Metal Products

Consumer Durables

Construction

Industrial Machinery Other End-User Industries

By Geography:



Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

Stainless steel leads application demand, while batteries represent the fastest-growing application. Automotive and transportation accounted for 26.20% of demand by end-user industry in 2025. Consumer durables are projected to register a CAGR of 4.74% through 2031.

China and Indonesia Lead Asia-Pacific Nickel Market Demand

Asia-Pacific accounted for 71.10% of global nickel demand in 2025 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.10% through 2031, making it the largest and fastest-growing regional market. China and Indonesia are central to this position, supported by large-scale stainless-steel manufacturing, nickel processing capacity, and established industrial supply chains.

North America is focusing on localized nickel supply to support electric vehicle battery production, while European buyers increasingly prioritize traceability and lower-carbon sourcing. South America also attracts investment due to its nickel resource base and developing mining projects.



TSINGSHAN HOLDING GROUP

Vale

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co., Ltd.

Norilsk Nickel

BHP

Glencore

Eramet

Anglo American

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Nickel Asia Corporation

Competition is influenced by production costs, nickel grade, processing capacity, and the ability to supply battery-grade material. Producers with integrated mining and refining operations are positioned to serve stainless-steel manufacturers and battery supply chains.

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