Converters Must Verify Essential Quality Standards For Two-Ply Napkin Parent Rolls

(MENAFN- GetNews) Ningbo, Zhejiang, China - November 13 , 2026
A converter buys jumbo reels, not napkins. The gap between the reel on the truck and the finished 2-ply napkin in the carton is where most supply disputes live, and a supplier who closes that gap with numbers beats one who only sends samples.
Liam·Export Sales Manager, Ningbo Bincheng Packaging Materials Co., Ltd.·10 November 2026TL;DR
A parent roll is base paper, not a napkin. The 2-ply label usually describes the napkin you intend to make, so ask whether you want a single-ply base or a pre-laminated web.
Grammage is the arithmetic behind 2-ply. Our bamboo sheet at 16 g/m2 is published as the ideal single-ply thickness for 2-ply to 4-ply folded napkins, so 2-ply lands at 32 g/m2 nominal.
Geometry decides whether the reel runs. Published bamboo width 5,500 mm, wood pulp width 2,700–5,540 mm, diameter 1,150 ± 50 mm, 3 inch core, plus one large label per roll carrying width, length and weights.
Compliance follows the destination market. The bamboo sheet is published FDA and EU food-contact compliant, but the certificate and test report are what your file needs.
The cheapest quote is not the cheapest reel. Grammage, width and break rate decide the cost per thousand napkins, so verify them before comparing price.
A converter verifies seven things in a fixed order: fibre origin and the claim it supports, grammage and ply arithmetic, roll geometry, web behaviour on the folding line, food-contact and labelling compliance for the destination market, the certification document pack, and the commercial terms. Skip one and the cheapest quotation in the market stops being cheap. In twenty years of selling paper into the converter market I have watched grammage and width cost buyers the most money, because those two decide whether the reel runs at all.
What a 2-ply napkin parent roll actually is
A parent roll is the jumbo reel of base paper a converter buys, and the 2-ply description normally refers to the napkin the converter intends to make from it rather than to the reel that arrives. Two suppliers can quote the same 2-ply napkin and mean two different physical products, so the route has to be settled on day one. Our 100 percent bamboo napkin tissue paper jumbo roll parent reel publishes 16 g/m2 as the ideal single-ply thickness for manufacturing 2-ply, 3-ply or 4-ply folded napkins, so the roll as supplied is base stock for the converter to laminate on its own folder. The 100 percent wood pulp napkin parent roll publishes 1 to 3 ply on a rewinding machine as required by the customer, so that route can arrive pre-laminated.
Write the route into the enquiry, not just the product. A single-ply base and a pre-laminated 2-ply web are different incoming materials with different inspections, scrap rates and price logic, so ordering 2-ply when the supplier sent a single-ply reel creates an argument neither side can win with paperwork.
The seven checks, in the order they should run1. Fibre origin and the claim it supports
The fibre source drives wet strength, lint behaviour, absorbency and the wording you may put on the finished pack, so it has to be settled first. Our bamboo parent roll is published as 100 percent premium virgin bamboo fibre with no recycled pulp, no wood pulp and no straw filler, and the reasons are structural rather than decorative: the longer bamboo fibre gives high dry and wet tensile strength, and the hollow micro-porous structure produces fast liquid and oil absorption.
Because the unbleached route is a claim-heavy route, the evidence has to arrive with the roll. Our sheet is published as unbleached and free of optical brightening agents, and bamboo pulp carries a natural antimicrobial bio-agent that the product page describes as an inherent property of the fibre. I would not put any of that on a retail pack without a test report behind it, and the same goes for the wood pulp route, whose published features are a virgin pulp base, food-grade contact suitability, high smoothness for printing and enough strength to stay intact when folded. Ask for the test report that supports the claim, not for the claim.
2. Grammage and the ply arithmetic
Grammage is where a napkin programme is won or lost, because it sets the finished product and how many napkins a tonne of base paper becomes. A 16 g/m2 single-ply sheet gives a 2-ply napkin at 32 g/m2, and across the published wood pulp range of 12 to 23.5 g/m2 a 2-ply napkin lands between 24 and 47 g/m2. That 23 g/m2 spread is the difference between a light catering napkin and a heavyweight hospitality napkin, so it belongs in the specification as a number with a unit rather than as a word like standard or premium.
Grammage also sets the reel economics, so fix it before price is discussed. A 47 g/m2 2-ply napkin uses nearly twice the fibre of a 24 g/m2 2-ply napkin, so a per-kilogram quotation is not comparable between the two, and not between suppliers once width, core size and packing differ. Convert everything to finished grams per square metre per thousand napkins first.
3. Roll geometry against your machine
Geometry is binary: the reel either mounts on your unwind stand or the trial never starts. The published bamboo width is 5,500 mm, the wood pulp range runs from 2,700 to 5,540 mm, the normal parent roll diameter is 1,150 ± 50 mm and the core size is 3 inch. Check all four before the reel is shipped, because a width that does not match your slitter means offcuts, and a diameter that does not match your holder means a crane lift and a return. Because the roll label is the only document that travels with every reel, read it on arrival: the published parent roll carries one large label showing width, diameter, core size, length, net weight and gross weight, so a goods-in check against the purchase order settles any argument about what was delivered.
Unbleached bamboo napkin base paper in jumbo parent rolls. Source: Ningbo Bincheng Packaging Materials Co., Ltd., 2026.4. Web behaviour on the folding line
The number that decides the real cost per thousand napkins is not the price per tonne, it is the break rate on your own machine. Our bamboo roll is published as engineered with precise control over basis weight, moisture and uniform reel tension so that it performs on high-speed rewinding, folding and embossing equipment with a low web-break rate, and long bamboo fibre stretches uniformly under embossing pressure, which is what allows deep decorative patterns to be locked in without tearing. Because a break rate is a line result and not a paper result, it has to be measured at your speed, on your machine, with your folder, which is why the free sample should be a cut section of the actual reel rather than a hand-feel piece from another batch.
5. Food-contact and labelling compliance for the destination market
Compliance is a market question, and it is settled against the market where the napkins are sold rather than the market where the paper was made. For a US programme, 21 CFR 176.170 covers components of paper and paperboard in contact with aqueous and fatty foods, stating that such materials may be safely used as components of the uncoated or coated food-contact surface of paper and paperboard used to produce, package, process, prepare, treat, pack, transport or hold those foods, with dry food contact of the type identified in paragraph (c) falling under 21 CFR 176.180. For an EU programme, Article 3 of Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 is the clause that matters: materials and articles must be made in compliance with good manufacturing practice so that they do not transfer their constituents to food in quantities which could endanger human health, bring about an unacceptable change in the composition of the food, or bring about a deterioration in its organoleptic characteristics. Article 15 of the same Regulation makes labelling a legal obligation, requiring the words for food contact or a specific indication of use, the name or trade name and the address of the party responsible for placing the material on the market, and adequate labelling or identification for traceability under Article 17. For a napkin converter that traceability label is the parent roll label, which is a useful reason to insist on it.
Because the chemical and recycled-content thresholds for the finished napkin sit in the ecolabel and certification documents rather than in the paper specification, request them as part of the supplier check. The Green Seal GS-1 sanitary paper products standard covers napkins explicitly: paper napkins require a minimum 30 percent post-consumer recycled content where the product is made from recycled fibre, the fibre source must be 100 percent recycled content, agricultural residue, bamboo or a combination of those, colourants used in paper napkins must not contain a sum concentration above 100 ppm of lead, mercury, cadmium and hexavalent chromium, and optical brighteners are prohibited. The Nordic Swan Ecolabel tissue paper criteria put the Nordic market at a similar level, requiring at least 70 percent of fibres to come from certified forests or be recycled, and stating that fossil oil or coal are not allowed in production.
6. The document pack and the terms
A missing document is always discovered at the worst possible moment, so the pack has to be complete before the reel is booked. The list is short: the specification sheet with grammage, width, diameter and core, the food contact declaration for the destination market, the certification set, the test reports behind any claim on the packaging, the labelling artwork, and the sample result from your own trial. Our published process already follows that order, with a free sample to check quality before shipment and a production sample before loading. Commercial terms are part of the specification too, because they decide how the programme actually lands: the published minimum order for the napkin parent roll is 1 × 40HQ, the bamboo roll is packed with film shrink wrapping against moisture and mould, the port is Ningbo, and payment terms are telegraphic transfer, Western Union and PayPal. Behind those figures sits a supplier base worth stating: established in 2002 in the Jiangbei industrial zone of Ningbo, close to Ningbo Beilun port, running more than 10 cutting machines and a warehouse of about 30,000 square metres.
Bamboo or virgin wood pulp: an honest comparison
The two routes are not competing versions of the same product, they are different answers to different programmes, and a supplier who flattens that difference is not helping you buy. Bamboo brings longer fibres, high dry and wet tensile strength, fast liquid and oil absorption and a lint-free sheet, which is why it sits naturally in premium hospitality, organic restaurants and boutique hotels, and it carries the sustainability story these buyers actively look for. Virgin wood pulp at 12 to 23.5 g/m2 with 1 to 3 ply capability is frequently the more economical answer for high-volume catering supply, private label programmes and markets that buy on functional performance rather than fibre origin.
Table 1. Published specifications of the two parent roll routes.
|Published specification
|Bamboo napkin tissue paper jumbo roll
|Virgin wood pulp napkin parent roll
| Material
| 100% virgin bamboo pulp
| 100% virgin wood pulp
| Paper weight and density
| 16 g/m2
| 12 to 23.5 g/m2
| Layer
| Customised, the single-ply thickness for 2-ply to 4-ply folded napkins
| Customised, 1, 2 or 3 ply
| Roll width
| 5,500 mm
| 2,700 to 5,540 mm
| Published properties
| High tensile and wet strength, fast absorption, lint-free, free of optical brightening agents
| Soft and clean with no dust, flecks, holes or sand, good absorbency, high smoothness for printing
| Packing and minimum order
| Film shrink wrapped against moisture and mould, free samples available
| One large label per roll with width, diameter, core size, length and weights, minimum 1 × 40HQ
| Best fit
| Premium hospitality, organic food service, eco-branded private label
| High-volume catering, standard private label, cost-driven tenders
Choose bamboo when
The programme is premium hospitality or organic food service, where wet strength and the fibre story both sell.
You are claiming unbleached, bamboo or a sustainable position on the pack and can evidence it.
You want a lint-free sheet for face, hand and food contact use in a visible setting.
Choose virgin wood pulp when
Volume and cost per thousand napkins dominate the brief and the functional spec is met at 12 to 23.5 g/m2.
You want 1 to 3 ply supplied on the reel rather than laminating on your own folder.
The market does not pay for a bamboo claim and you would rather not carry the evidence burden.
One honest limitation worth stating outright. Bamboo is the better structural fibre for wet applications, but it is not automatically the better commercial choice, and a supplier who leads every conversation with bamboo is selling a story rather than solving your specification. Start from the napkin format, the wet performance you need and the claim you intend to make, and only then the fibre.
How to run an acceptance trial on a 2-ply napkin parent rollSix steps that turn a sample reel into a signed specification
Define the finished napkin, not the reel.
The reel spec follows from the finished format, ply count and basis weight you intend to sell.
Take the sample in the material you intend to buy.
Our published offer is a free A4 sample, or a cut section of the real reel.
Match the geometry to the machine.
Width against the slitter, diameter and core against the unwind stand, because a reel that cannot be mounted ends the trial.
Run the web and count the breaks.
A measured trial at your own line speed, because the break rate becomes the real cost per thousand napkins.
Assemble the compliance file for the destination market.
Food contact declaration, certification set and labelling artwork for the sales market.
Reconcile the roll label before payment.
It is the only document that travels with every roll, so it is your only reconciliation evidence.
Send us the napkin, and we will send back the reel that makes it
Finished format, ply count, target grammage, machine width, destination market, packing and volume. You get a parent roll specification with published figures, a sample, a compliance document list and a price you can repeat on the next shipment.
Request a parent roll specification See the certification set
Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat should a converter ask for when buying a 2-ply napkin parent roll?
Ask for seven things in this order: fibre origin and the claim it supports, the single-ply grammage, the roll width, diameter and core, the web tension and moisture controls, the food contact and labelling compliance for the destination market, the certification and test document pack, and the commercial terms. The published Bincheng specification gives 16 grams per square metre bamboo base paper at 5,500 millimetres width, and a virgin wood pulp range of 12 to 23.5 grams per square metre at 2,700 to 5,540 millimetres width, on a 1,150 millimetre diameter with a 3 inch core.
Is a 2-ply napkin parent roll the same thing as a 2-ply napkin?
No. A parent roll is the jumbo reel of base paper that a converter slits, embosses, cuts and folds, and the 2-ply description usually refers to the finished napkin the converter intends to make. Our bamboo parent roll is published at 16 grams per square metre as the ideal single-ply thickness for 2-ply to 4-ply folded napkins, and the wood pulp parent roll can be supplied as 1, 2 or 3 ply on a rewinding machine, so state whether you want a single-ply base or a pre-laminated web.
How do I work out the finished basis weight of a 2-ply napkin?
Multiply the published single-ply grammage by the ply count. A 16 gram per square metre bamboo sheet gives a 32 gram per square metre 2-ply napkin, and across the published 12 to 23.5 gram per square metre wood pulp range a 2-ply napkin lands between 24 and 47 grams per square metre. Write this number into the specification first, because it decides the napkin yield per tonne.
What are the minimum order and packing terms for a napkin parent roll?
The published minimum order for the wood pulp napkin parent roll is 1 times 40 high cube container, and the bamboo napkin parent roll is packed with film shrink wrapping against moisture and mould, with free samples before shipment and a production sample before loading. Published payment terms are telegraphic transfer, Western Union and PayPal, and the port is Ningbo.
Which compliance documents should I request for a napkin parent roll?
Request the certification set, the food contact declaration and the test reports behind the claims on the packaging. Our published set covers ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, ISO 45001, FDA, FSC, Halal, CPSIA, EC, CA65, RoHS, SVHC, APEO and TPCH. The Green Seal GS-1 standard sets the recycled content and chemical limits for a finished paper napkin, and the Nordic Swan criteria require at least 70 percent of fibres from certified forests or recycled.
Is bamboo always the better choice than virgin wood pulp for a 2-ply napkin?
No, and a supplier who says otherwise is selling rather than specifying. Bamboo brings longer fibres, high dry and wet tensile strength, fast absorption and a lint-free sheet, which suits premium hospitality and organic food service, while virgin wood pulp at 12 to 23.5 grams per square metre with 1 to 3 ply capability is often the more economical choice for high volume catering. Follow the napkin format, the wet performance you need and the claim you intend to make.
About Us
Ningbo Tianying Paper Co., LTD. (Ningbo Bincheng Packaging Materials Co., LTD.) was established in 2002
With advantage of close to Ningbo beilun port,it's convenient for transportation by sea. We have more than 20 years experience in the sales of paper and paper products at domestic and overseas.
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