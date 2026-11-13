Converters Must Verify Essential Quality Standards For Two-Ply Napkin Parent Rolls

A converter buys jumbo reels, not napkins. The gap between the reel on the truck and the finished 2-ply napkin in the carton is where most supply disputes live, and a supplier who closes that gap with numbers beats one who only sends samples.

Liam·Export Sales Manager, Ningbo Bincheng Packaging Materials Co., Ltd.·10 November 2026TL;DR



A parent roll is base paper, not a napkin. The 2-ply label usually describes the napkin you intend to make, so ask whether you want a single-ply base or a pre-laminated web.

Grammage is the arithmetic behind 2-ply. Our bamboo sheet at 16 g/m2 is published as the ideal single-ply thickness for 2-ply to 4-ply folded napkins, so 2-ply lands at 32 g/m2 nominal.

Geometry decides whether the reel runs. Published bamboo width 5,500 mm, wood pulp width 2,700–5,540 mm, diameter 1,150 ± 50 mm, 3 inch core, plus one large label per roll carrying width, length and weights.

Compliance follows the destination market. The bamboo sheet is published FDA and EU food-contact compliant, but the certificate and test report are what your file needs. The cheapest quote is not the cheapest reel. Grammage, width and break rate decide the cost per thousand napkins, so verify them before comparing price.

A converter verifies seven things in a fixed order: fibre origin and the claim it supports, grammage and ply arithmetic, roll geometry, web behaviour on the folding line, food-contact and labelling compliance for the destination market, the certification document pack, and the commercial terms. Skip one and the cheapest quotation in the market stops being cheap. In twenty years of selling paper into the converter market I have watched grammage and width cost buyers the most money, because those two decide whether the reel runs at all.

What a 2-ply napkin parent roll actually is

A parent roll is the jumbo reel of base paper a converter buys, and the 2-ply description normally refers to the napkin the converter intends to make from it rather than to the reel that arrives. Two suppliers can quote the same 2-ply napkin and mean two different physical products, so the route has to be settled on day one. Our 100 percent bamboo napkin tissue paper jumbo roll parent reel publishes 16 g/m2 as the ideal single-ply thickness for manufacturing 2-ply, 3-ply or 4-ply folded napkins, so the roll as supplied is base stock for the converter to laminate on its own folder. The 100 percent wood pulp napkin parent roll publishes 1 to 3 ply on a rewinding machine as required by the customer, so that route can arrive pre-laminated.

Write the route into the enquiry, not just the product. A single-ply base and a pre-laminated 2-ply web are different incoming materials with different inspections, scrap rates and price logic, so ordering 2-ply when the supplier sent a single-ply reel creates an argument neither side can win with paperwork.

The seven checks, in the order they should run1. Fibre origin and the claim it supports

The fibre source drives wet strength, lint behaviour, absorbency and the wording you may put on the finished pack, so it has to be settled first. Our bamboo parent roll is published as 100 percent premium virgin bamboo fibre with no recycled pulp, no wood pulp and no straw filler, and the reasons are structural rather than decorative: the longer bamboo fibre gives high dry and wet tensile strength, and the hollow micro-porous structure produces fast liquid and oil absorption.

Because the unbleached route is a claim-heavy route, the evidence has to arrive with the roll. Our sheet is published as unbleached and free of optical brightening agents, and bamboo pulp carries a natural antimicrobial bio-agent that the product page describes as an inherent property of the fibre. I would not put any of that on a retail pack without a test report behind it, and the same goes for the wood pulp route, whose published features are a virgin pulp base, food-grade contact suitability, high smoothness for printing and enough strength to stay intact when folded. Ask for the test report that supports the claim, not for the claim.

2. Grammage and the ply arithmetic

Grammage is where a napkin programme is won or lost, because it sets the finished product and how many napkins a tonne of base paper becomes. A 16 g/m2 single-ply sheet gives a 2-ply napkin at 32 g/m2, and across the published wood pulp range of 12 to 23.5 g/m2 a 2-ply napkin lands between 24 and 47 g/m2. That 23 g/m2 spread is the difference between a light catering napkin and a heavyweight hospitality napkin, so it belongs in the specification as a number with a unit rather than as a word like standard or premium.

Grammage also sets the reel economics, so fix it before price is discussed. A 47 g/m2 2-ply napkin uses nearly twice the fibre of a 24 g/m2 2-ply napkin, so a per-kilogram quotation is not comparable between the two, and not between suppliers once width, core size and packing differ. Convert everything to finished grams per square metre per thousand napkins first.

3. Roll geometry against your machine

Geometry is binary: the reel either mounts on your unwind stand or the trial never starts. The published bamboo width is 5,500 mm, the wood pulp range runs from 2,700 to 5,540 mm, the normal parent roll diameter is 1,150 ± 50 mm and the core size is 3 inch. Check all four before the reel is shipped, because a width that does not match your slitter means offcuts, and a diameter that does not match your holder means a crane lift and a return. Because the roll label is the only document that travels with every reel, read it on arrival: the published parent roll carries one large label showing width, diameter, core size, length, net weight and gross weight, so a goods-in check against the purchase order settles any argument about what was delivered.

Unbleached bamboo napkin base paper in jumbo parent rolls. Source: Ningbo Bincheng Packaging Materials Co., Ltd., 2026.4. Web behaviour on the folding line

The number that decides the real cost per thousand napkins is not the price per tonne, it is the break rate on your own machine. Our bamboo roll is published as engineered with precise control over basis weight, moisture and uniform reel tension so that it performs on high-speed rewinding, folding and embossing equipment with a low web-break rate, and long bamboo fibre stretches uniformly under embossing pressure, which is what allows deep decorative patterns to be locked in without tearing. Because a break rate is a line result and not a paper result, it has to be measured at your speed, on your machine, with your folder, which is why the free sample should be a cut section of the actual reel rather than a hand-feel piece from another batch.

5. Food-contact and labelling compliance for the destination market

Compliance is a market question, and it is settled against the market where the napkins are sold rather than the market where the paper was made. For a US programme, 21 CFR 176.170 covers components of paper and paperboard in contact with aqueous and fatty foods, stating that such materials may be safely used as components of the uncoated or coated food-contact surface of paper and paperboard used to produce, package, process, prepare, treat, pack, transport or hold those foods, with dry food contact of the type identified in paragraph (c) falling under 21 CFR 176.180. For an EU programme, Article 3 of Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 is the clause that matters: materials and articles must be made in compliance with good manufacturing practice so that they do not transfer their constituents to food in quantities which could endanger human health, bring about an unacceptable change in the composition of the food, or bring about a deterioration in its organoleptic characteristics. Article 15 of the same Regulation makes labelling a legal obligation, requiring the words for food contact or a specific indication of use, the name or trade name and the address of the party responsible for placing the material on the market, and adequate labelling or identification for traceability under Article 17. For a napkin converter that traceability label is the parent roll label, which is a useful reason to insist on it.

Because the chemical and recycled-content thresholds for the finished napkin sit in the ecolabel and certification documents rather than in the paper specification, request them as part of the supplier check. The Green Seal GS-1 sanitary paper products standard covers napkins explicitly: paper napkins require a minimum 30 percent post-consumer recycled content where the product is made from recycled fibre, the fibre source must be 100 percent recycled content, agricultural residue, bamboo or a combination of those, colourants used in paper napkins must not contain a sum concentration above 100 ppm of lead, mercury, cadmium and hexavalent chromium, and optical brighteners are prohibited. The Nordic Swan Ecolabel tissue paper criteria put the Nordic market at a similar level, requiring at least 70 percent of fibres to come from certified forests or be recycled, and stating that fossil oil or coal are not allowed in production.

6. The document pack and the terms

A missing document is always discovered at the worst possible moment, so the pack has to be complete before the reel is booked. The list is short: the specification sheet with grammage, width, diameter and core, the food contact declaration for the destination market, the certification set, the test reports behind any claim on the packaging, the labelling artwork, and the sample result from your own trial. Our published process already follows that order, with a free sample to check quality before shipment and a production sample before loading. Commercial terms are part of the specification too, because they decide how the programme actually lands: the published minimum order for the napkin parent roll is 1 × 40HQ, the bamboo roll is packed with film shrink wrapping against moisture and mould, the port is Ningbo, and payment terms are telegraphic transfer, Western Union and PayPal. Behind those figures sits a supplier base worth stating: established in 2002 in the Jiangbei industrial zone of Ningbo, close to Ningbo Beilun port, running more than 10 cutting machines and a warehouse of about 30,000 square metres.

Bamboo or virgin wood pulp: an honest comparison

The two routes are not competing versions of the same product, they are different answers to different programmes, and a supplier who flattens that difference is not helping you buy. Bamboo brings longer fibres, high dry and wet tensile strength, fast liquid and oil absorption and a lint-free sheet, which is why it sits naturally in premium hospitality, organic restaurants and boutique hotels, and it carries the sustainability story these buyers actively look for. Virgin wood pulp at 12 to 23.5 g/m2 with 1 to 3 ply capability is frequently the more economical answer for high-volume catering supply, private label programmes and markets that buy on functional performance rather than fibre origin.

Table 1. Published specifications of the two parent roll routes.