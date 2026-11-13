National Guard Drones Hit Over 316,000 Enemy Targets Since Russia's Full-Scale Invasion Pivnenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a blog post by National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko, published on the Ukrinform website, according to Ukrinform.

"Since the start of the full-scale invasion, National Guard unmanned systems crews have hit more than 316,000 enemy targets. Nearly 150,000 of them have been destroyed. More than half of all recorded strikes took place in 2026," Pivnenko said.

He said particular attention should be paid to the units' combat performance: in 2025, they hit an enemy target every six minutes on average and destroyed one every 22 minutes.

"In 2026, the interval between strikes has decreased to three minutes, while the interval between destructions has fallen to five minutes. As a result, the frequency of strikes has doubled, while the frequency of target destruction has increased more than fourfold," the commander stressed.

He also reported that since the beginning of 2026, the number of National Guard unmanned systems crews has increased by 66%. At the same time, the improved performance is attributable not only to the expansion of the units.

"Accumulated combat experience, improved training, reduced time between target detection and engagement, and the selection of appropriate weapons based on the nature of combat missions all play an important role," Pivnenko explained.

The commander also said that National Guard unmanned systems crews currently account for approximately one in every ten strikes recorded across the Defense Forces as a whole. Their effectiveness against specific categories of enemy weapons and military equipment is also noteworthy.

"National Guard units account for one in every three artillery systems hit, one in every five multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks, armored combat vehicles, and pieces of engineering equipment hit. National Guard crews are also responsible for hitting one in every six air defense systems and one in every seven fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," he added.

Pivnenko stressed that these are assets that shape the enemy's firepower, enable its maneuvering, and directly affect its ability to conduct offensive operations.

troops strike Russian Molniya-13 mothership drone over Donetsk regio

As Ukrinform reported, in July, National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko said that since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, National Guard unmanned systems crews had hit more than 243,000 enemy targets.

Photo: Press Service of the National Guard of Ukraine