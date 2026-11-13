US Colombian Armies Expand Cooperation



US Army and Colombian Army senior leaders met in Bogotá, Colombia, November 10, for the 17th round of staff talks between the two countries, where they expanded plans to work together against regional threats.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Ashley Patoka, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command

USA / COLOMBIA – The talks followed Exercise Southern Vanguard 27, which highlighted the importance of the continued partnership of the two armies.

Maj. Gen. Brey Hopkins, deputy commanding general of US Army Western Hemisphere Command, and Brig. Gen. Carlos Alberto Padilla, Colombian army chief of operations, co-chaired the talks.

The bilateral discussions marked a substantial expansion in commitments from both sides, underscoring a renewed military partnership dedicated to safeguarding hemispheric stability, enhancing interoperability, and adapting to an increasingly sophisticated regional threat landscape.

“Though separated by geography and borders, our nations' security is inextricably linked,” Hopkins said.“As friends and fellow anchors of land power across the Americas, the US and Colombian armies are committed not only to training together today, but to standing shoulder to shoulder in the years ahead.”

Under the updated plan, the armies will work together to counter transnational criminal organisations and illicit armed networks, forging multidomain interoperability across land, cyber and information environments, and establishing robust theater sustainment pipelines to ensure high operational readiness for critical combat platforms.

“Colombia stands at the vanguard of hemispheric defense, confronting complex transnational threats at the leading edge of our collective security,” Hopkins said.“Because those threats continue to expand and evolve, our bilateral staff talks ensure our land forces remain adaptable, interoperable and fully prepared to defend our shared hemisphere.”

He added that the close partnership between the US and Colombian armies remains an indispensable anchor of regional stability, collective defense and shared resolve.

This engagement reaffirms the enduring alliance forged through decades of mutual trust, shared sacrifice and unwavering commitment to values.