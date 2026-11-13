R.I.P. Caribbean CIP/CBI

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) – St Kitts and Nevis, the pioneer of Caribbean CIP/CBI, wind down after 42 years.

– Other Caribbean CIP/CBI islands to follow.

By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada – Sometimes, the underlying drama of an industry is even more revealing than its public front. The unfolding crisis surrounding Caribbean Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programs involves far more than meets the eye-fraught with strict regulatory restrictions, international jeopardy, and deep internal vulnerabilities.

The final turning point for the Caribbean CIP/CBI marks a consequential development, set for November 12, 2026.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne's recent statement said that Antigua and Barbuda is leaning toward suspending its CBI program by November 12, 2026, pending cabinet approval. A formal decision is expected.

November 13, Prime Minister Terrence Drew, in a national address, announced:

“St Kitts and Nevis will wind down its Citizenship by Investment programme responsibly, and a timeline is now being negotiated with the EU. This means that St Kitts will keep its good name in the international community....”

“Tonight, we begin the wind down of the CBI chapter. We wind down with dignity in our partnership with our friends abroad, and with our good name intact.

Despite previous hardline stances vowing to protect or merely modify the citizenship programs, this potential shift has caught many industry observers by surprise.

Saint Lucia, Dominica, and Grenada, facing similar economic pressures, are attempting to pursue divergent diplomatic approaches to salvage portions of their programs. However, visa-free access to Europe's Schengen Area is a real concern.

In the article, 'Caribbean CIP/CBI technical team to Brussels needs new initiatives, redefined framewor k,' stated:

“A redefined CIP/CBI framework is absolute: Efforts to delineate and restructure Caribbean CIP/CBI programmes have been described as subtle, too little, too late, after decades of undue damage, while respective government plans have failed to address security deficiencies.

“The Caribbean CIP/CBI technical team assignment to Brussels needs to look no further than to dialogue as a regional bloc supported by economic realities that redefine the CIP/CBI framework. Dialogue must be intellectually appealing, built on a resilient and self-reliant regional agenda, with clear resolutions.

“The flexibility and possibility of outcomes for financing options and/or Schengen access are the prerogative of the EU. This moment warrants principles and dialogue on specific large-scale economic and structural transformations to achieve self-sufficiency and resilience.

“Security, sovereignty, and regional uprightness should not be taken for granted. A sustainable diplomatic compromise is necessary.”

Following consultations with the European Union, the technical teams representing the five Eastern Caribbean OECS nations-Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts & Nevis, and Saint Lucia-have yet to issue a unified statement detailing concrete successes.

Earlier warnings indicated that restructuring efforts were too subtle to address mounting EU security concerns, especially given that these programs grant visa-free access traditionally protected by European laws.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has called for a coordinated regional response among Caribbean leaders, noting that the region's fragmented bargaining power consistently weakens its leverage against foreign superpowers. This urgency comes on the heels of tightening visa restrictions across the UK, Ireland, Bermuda, and the US.

Regulatory deadlines and economic stakes



EU Mandates: Interim safeguards-including stronger vetting and the exclusion of EU-sanctioned individuals-were slated for September 2026, ahead of the EU's Visa Suspension Mechanism report due in December 2026. Furthermore, formal letters signed in June 2026 by EU Internal Affairs and Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner requested that the five nations phase out their programs by June 1, 2028, featuring a 24-month transition window. IMF Warnings: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has repeatedly highlighted the vulnerability of government budgets reliant on CBI inflows. In Antigua and Barbuda, the program accounts for roughly 15 percent of total annual government revenue and up to 60 percent of non-tax revenue streams (approximately XCD 157 million / USD 58 million). While the IMF advises using these funds to pay down national debt rather than covering daily operational spending, doing so remains politically and economically difficult for small island states.

Caribbean CIP/CBI 'sideshow' is over

Beyond external pressures from Brussels lies the fear of losing US visas, correspondent banking, foreign direct investment, trade and services.

Caribbean CIP/CBI critical internal flaws and the mechanism to wind down raise hard questions about process, accountability and equality, CIP/CBI discounts or preferential treatment, and what role, if any, did overlapping circles of government officials, intermediaries, and influencers play in compromising due diligence standards?

Arguably, Caribbean CIP/CBI remains vulnerable to exploitation by financial criminals, PEPs, and bad actors. However, in an era of digital metadata, geospatial tracking, and global data-sharing, historical underdealing and secretive arrangements are increasingly difficult to keep hidden.

The regional regulator, the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority (ECCIRA), has its work cut out-both on legislative reform and in determining the status of past applicants who obtained citizenship under previous marketing frameworks.

Looking ahead

As Caribbean CIP/CBI nations weigh the economic necessity of visa-free access to Europe's Schengen Area, a new chapter of economic remodelling is emerging.

The heavy reliance on Caribbean CIP/CBI is over. NOW, the real work of thought processes, economic and development frameworks, and the defining question for regional cohesion and survival begins. A 6 to 10 percent contraction in national budget revenues isn't just a fiscal hiccup-it carries severe, immediate consequences for public infrastructure, debt servicing, and social spending.

Prime Minister Drew's address emphasises pivoting toward a“Sustainable Island State” agenda-focusing on geothermal energy exports, food security, homeporting cruise tourism, and digital infrastructure [27:19 ]. However, can these alternative sectors realistically replace the high-margin, low-overhead capital inflows of CBI within a tight 24-to-36-month transition window?

The apprehension of former prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves is at hand;“ It is only a matter of time.”

Caribbean CIP/CBI is dead. Regional governments must now accelerate structural economic diversification-or face systemic financial isolation and severe political risk.

The path forward, different from phasing out CIP/CBI by June 1, 2028, is now a clear reality that Caribbean CIP/CBI must engage in a. To think otherwise is to '