Data Recap: Nvidia's Scrutiny, Direct Tax Collections, IPL Expansion

Jensen Huang resigned on Thursday as the chief executive officer of Nvidia after reports of extramarital affairs with an alleged Chinese spy. Nvidia has been embroiled in controversy ever since Huang admitted to his extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, a former senior executive at Singapore chip firm Megaspeed, reportedly identified by US intelligence agencies as a Chinese intelligence asset.

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