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Data Recap: Nvidia's Scrutiny, Direct Tax Collections, IPL Expansion


Date: 2026-11-13 09:00:40

(MENAFN- Live Mint) From governance concerns surrounding AI bellwether Nvidia to depleting reservoirs threatening India's agricultural output, corporate taxes outpacing non-corporate collections, a rise in mutual fund SIP stoppages and the BCCI exploring an expansion of the Indian Premier League (IPL), here are the key developments of the week in numbers.

Nvidia turmoil

Jensen Huang resigned on Thursday as the chief executive officer of Nvidia after reports of extramarital affairs with an alleged Chinese spy. Nvidia has been embroiled in controversy ever since Huang admitted to his extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, a former senior executive at Singapore chip firm Megaspeed, reportedly identified by US intelligence agencies as a Chinese intelligence asset.

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Live Mint

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