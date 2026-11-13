UN Voices Concern Over Drone Attacks On Civilians In Yemen

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Nov 14 (IANS) The United Nations has voiced concern over the impact of violence on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Yemen.

"Across the country, civilians and civilian infrastructure are increasingly being hit by drones, missiles, airstrikes and shelling," said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, on Friday (local time).

Civilians, including children, are being killed and injured in places that were considered safe only a couple of months ago, such as hospitals, markets and their own homes, he said.

This worrying trend must not become the accepted reality of the war in Yemen. Obligations under international law apply to all parties under all circumstances, said Haq.

"We reiterate the need to take all feasible precautions and measures to prevent civilian harm and to ensure accountability for violations," the deputy spokesman said.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk demanded that the body of UN staffer Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shami, whose death in Houthi custody was learned of two weeks ago, be returned to his family without delay, reports Xinhua news agency.

"He called on the Houthi de facto authorities to take urgent steps to establish the date, cause and circumstances of his death, and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable," Haq said.

"The High Commissioner again called for all detained UN and humanitarian personnel to be released immediately and unconditionally."

Al-Shami was among about 70 UN personnel detained by the Houthis, some since 2024.

Earlier on Thursday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution to renew the Yemen sanctions measures of asset freeze and travel ban until November 14, 2027.

Resolution 2837, which was made available on Friday, also decides to extend the mandate of the Panel of Experts tasked with assisting in the implementation of the sanctions regime until December 15, 2027, and requests the panel to provide a final report to the Security Council no later than October 15, 2027.

The resolution requests the UN Secretary-General to increase the panel to six members from four.

It strongly condemns the military escalation in Yemen by the Houthis, their cross-border and maritime attacks against Saudi Arabia and threats against commercial shipping. It demands that the Houthis immediately and unconditionally cease their military escalation and attacks.

Resolution 2837 reaffirms the targeted arms embargo against the Houthis contained in Resolution 2216 of 2015. The arms embargo does not have an expiry date.