INTC INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation And Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead The Intel Class Action Lawsuit

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CASE ALLEGATIONS: Intel is a global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor and other computer component products, such as central processing units (“CPUs”) and other microprocessors.

The Intel class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made statements that were materially false and/or misleading when made because they failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to Intel's business, operations, and financial condition, which were known to defendants or recklessly disregarded by them as follows: (i) that the slowdown in personal computer (“PC”) end market sales was having a materially greater negative impact to Intel's third quarter 2026 Client Computing and Physical AI Group (“CCPG”) results than defendants had disclosed to investors, negatively impacting CCPG margins and causing CCPG segment revenue to shrink by hundreds of millions of dollars sequentially, and that such negative impacts were expected to worsen for the foreseeable future; (ii) that Intel's original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) and distribution partners were suffering from a massive glut of unwanted PC inventory that they were unable to sell to end consumers because of the rise in PC component prices, lowering demand for Intel's PC-related products and materially impairing Intel's ability to offset lower CCPG volumes by imposing higher prices; (iii) that any positive impacts to Intel's business and financial results resulting from data center construction and other aspects of the AI boom were more than offset by the negative effects on Intel's business and financial results resulting from the PC market slowdown and the excess inventory buildup described in the above; (iv) that Intel suffered from substrate supply constraints such that Intel could not meaningfully ramp up production to meet data center CPU demand even if Intel chose to divert production resources as a result of a slowdown in PC-related sales; and (v) that, as a result of the above, defendants' statements regarding Intel's business, operations, financial results, and ability to capitalize on the boom for AI-related infrastructure spending were materially false and misleading when made, and such statements did not accurately reflect Intel's then-present business and prospects.

On October 29, 2026, Intel announced earnings for its third fiscal quarter ending September 26, 2026, revealing a dramatic slowdown in its CCPG segment driving by depressed demand for PC sales. Rather than rising during the quarter, as portrayed by defendants, Intel's quarterly CCPG revenue came in at $8.1 billion, down 9%, or about $800 million, sequentially. Intel's Form 10-Q for the quarter later explained that Intel's“[c]lient revenue (collectively notebook and desktop) was $6.9 billion in Q3 2026, down $424 million from Q3 2025, driven by a 14% decrease in volume due to lower demand and a competitive market environment.” Intel further revealed that it was on track for just $15 billion to $16 billion in total revenue during the fourth quarter, which represented a $1 billion sequential revenue slowdown at the midpoint during Intel's seasonally best quarter and which fell approximately $1.5 billion below consensus analyst estimates. On this news, the price of Intel common stock fell nearly 30%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Intel common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Intel class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Intel class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Intel class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Intel class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

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