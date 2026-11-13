Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Hyderabad To Meet Gig Workers, Address Bharat Summit Session

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 14 (IANS) Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday to take part in a major programme centred on gig and platform workers, with a rally and direct interaction with workers scheduled near the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

Gandhi received a grand welcome at Shamshabad Airport from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and State Congress president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud upon his arrival in the city.

The Telangana government has made elaborate arrangements for the programme, during which key rules, regulations and welfare initiatives under the state's gig workers legislation are expected to be formally launched. Rahul Gandhi is expected to inaugurate these initiatives and engage directly with gig and platform-based workers, including delivery executives, cab drivers and others employed in the sector.

Apart from the gig workers' programme, Gandhi is also scheduled to present his vision for India and the world, along with an alternative approach to the country's foreign policy, at the second Bharat Summit being held in Hyderabad from November 12.

The Congress leader will speak at the valedictory session on Saturday, where he will pose an inspiring alternative view of India's foreign policy -- anchored in principled multilateralism, strategic autonomy, peaceful coexistence and democratic values.

According to the agenda paper, Rahul Gandhi's vision is of an India that speaks with moral clarity and strategic confidence, that partners rather than lectures, and that carries the aspirations of the Global South to every table where the world's future is decided.

Being organised by the Telangana government, Bharat Summit is billed as the first major international gathering of progressive leaders after landmark electoral outcomes in Brazil, Hungary and Serbia, and comes immediately after the US midterm elections.

A flagship Global South gathering, the summit honours the legacy of Afro-Asian solidarity and the Non-Aligned Movement -- a tradition India helped shape, and one the world needs again, reads the paper.

Over 1,000 delegates from 70 countries, including policymakers, party leaders, thinkers and changemakers, will participate in the three-day event.