Biotech Dealmaker: Early-Stage Platforms And Tools Draw Capital As Full Buyouts Remain On The Sidelines This Week



Argenx (ARGX) agreed to acquire privately held Unnatural Products for $550 million upfront and up to roughly $1.15 billion in total value, contingent on development and regulatory milestones.

BioNTech (BNTX) agreed to purchase a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher from Scholar Rock (SRRK) for $205 million in cash. Blackstone Life Sciences (BX) agreed to provide Pfizer (PFE) with up to $1.5 billion through 2028 to support development of berobenatide.

Immunology platforms and late-stage obesity programs drew the largest commitments, including private equity support, in a relatively quiet week for traditional biotech deals.

Large drugmakers and specialized investors continued to favor specific asset purchases and co-funding arrangements over outright buyouts of late-stage biotechs. The week's biggest transactions focused on oral peptide discovery tools, an FDA priority review voucher and development financing for an existing GLP-1 asset.

Argenx Acquires Oral Peptide Platform For Up To $1.15B

Argenx (ARGX) agreed to acquire privately held Unnatural Products for $550 million upfront and up to roughly $1.15 billion in total value, contingent on development and regulatory milestones. The deal brings in-house UNP's AI-guided macrocyclic peptide discovery platform, building on an existing partnership.

argenx plans to use the technology to develop oral or long-acting medicines for immune-mediated diseases, complementing its antibody franchise led by Vyvgart. UNP's team and Santa Cruz site will continue operating as argenx's dedicated peptide discovery hub, with deal closing expected by year-end subject to customary conditions.

BioNTech Buys Scholar Rock Priority Review Voucher For $205M

BioNTech (BNTX) agreed to purchase a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher from Scholar Rock (SRRK) for $205 million in cash. The voucher, awarded when the FDA approved Scholar Rock's spinal muscular atrophy therapy ISEMBYLD in September, shortens FDA review of a future application from the standard ten months to six.

BioNTech intends to apply it to a filing from its late-stage oncology pipeline.

Blackstone Commits Up To $1.5B To Fund Pfizer's Monthly GLP-1

Blackstone Life Sciences (BX) agreed to provide Pfizer (PFE) with up to $1.5 billion through 2028 to support development of berobenatide, the investigational monthly GLP-1 receptor agonist Pfizer acquired via its Metsera deal.

In exchange, Blackstone is eligible for milestone payments tied to U.S. approval of the monthly monotherapy for chronic weight management and certain sales thresholds. Pfizer retains full ownership and operational control of the program, which includes 10 ongoing or planned late–stage trials. The structure gives Pfizer more financial flexibility amid approaching patent losses for several of its blockbuster drugs, including Eliquis and Ibrance.

Charles River Buys Frontage Bioanalysis Operations For ~$470M

Charles River Laboratories (CRL) agreed to acquire Hong Kong-listed Frontage Holdings' bioanalysis and Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) operations in Exton, Pennsylvania, for approximately $470 million upfront, plus up to $75 million in contingent payments. The deal covers two sites employing about 340 people and a CLIA-certified laboratory.

It expands Charles River's clinical bioanalysis capabilities as part of a broader arrangement in which a consortium including Charles River is taking Frontage private. Deal closing is expected in the first half of 2027, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

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