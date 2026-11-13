Petrol And Diesel Prices Unchanged On 14 November: Check How Much Fuel Costs In New Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities

MENAFN - Live Mint)Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Saturday (14 November) across major cities and states, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Gurugram. However, petrol prices fell marginally in Patna, where the rate dropped to ₹113.35 from ₹113.37.

Fuel prices have largely remained stable since the beginning of November, even after the Central government scrapped the additional excise duty on petrol exports.

With the US-Iran conflict continuing since February this year, global energy markets have been rattled. However, Indian consumers have so far been shielded from the impact of rising crude oil prices amid tensions in the Middle East, as domestic fuel retailers continue to keep pump prices steady.

Also Read | Fuel prices today, 13 November: Check how much petrol, diesel cost in your city

Fuel prices vary across states and cities due to differences in state-level taxes, particularly Value Added Tax (VAT), transportation costs, and other local levies.

Check the petrol and diesel prices in your city on 14 November:

*Source: Goodreturns

Decade-long efforts have strengthened India's energy security: PM Modi

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said initiatives undertaken over the past decade to strengthen India's energy security had helped the country deal confidently with challenges arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. He also highlighted the progress made in the country's energy sector over the years.

PM Modi made these remarks during events in Bengaluru and Mysuru, where he inaugurated projects and laid the foundation stones for development initiatives worth more than ₹15,600 crore across Karnataka. These projects span several sectors, including energy and railways. He also highlighted the country's achievements in the space sector.

Among the initiatives launched by the Prime Minister was the Pink Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru. After jointly flagging off the service with Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Modi travelled on the newly inaugurated metro line with him.

Oil prices fluctuate as traders assess status of US-Iran war talks

Oil prices fluctuated on Friday (local time) as traders weighed mixed signals about the prospects for peace negotiations between the US and Iran.

Brent crude traded within a $2 range before ending the session largely unchanged at around $96 a barrel. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate settled at approximately $88.50. US President Donald Trump asked Vice President JD Vance to prioritise domestic matters over discussions with Tehran, casting doubt on the progress of back-channel negotiations and weakening hopes of a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

| Brent near $90 offers relief on fiscal, inflation fronts

The global benchmark Brent also recorded its second consecutive weekly decline after reaching a six-month high at the end of October. Prices came under pressure from increased oil flows from the Middle East and speculation that the Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections could accelerate efforts to end the conflict with Iran.

(with inputs from agencies)