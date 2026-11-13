Iran's IRGC Says 2 'Violating' Tankers Caught Fire After Hitting Mines In Hormuz

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Nov 14 (IANS) The navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that two "violating" oil tankers exploded and caught fire within the preceding hour after hitting naval mines while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz through an "unauthorised" route.

In a statement on the IRGC's official news outlet Sepah News Friday night (local time), the navy identified one vessel as a supertanker and said both had turned off their radar and navigation systems.

It warned shipowners and shipping companies that the same fate awaits those vessels trying to pass through the strait without coordination with its traffic-control centre and in disregard of Iranian regulations.

Iran tightened its grip on the strait on February 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier on Thursday, too, the Iranian Army said two "violating" oil tankers caught fire after entering the "forbidden" region east of the Strait of Hormuz and hitting naval mines.

The vessels had turned off their radar systems, entered the "forbidden and unsafe" region in disregard of warnings, the army said in a statement.

The navy of Iran's IRGC announced that two "violating" supertankers carrying more than 4 million barrels of oil were disabled by explosions while crossing the strait Wednesday night.

In a statement on the IRGC's official news outlet Sepah News, the navy said they transited the strait despite frequent warnings from its centre that the southern route was "unauthorised and unsafe."

Also on Thursday, Chief Commander of Iran's Army Amir Hatami highlighted the readiness of the armed forces, especially air defence units, to counter any potential threat, according to the army's website.

"If the enemy makes a mistake once again and commits an act of aggression against our country, it will face even heavier blows," Hatami said.

Iran tightened its grip on the strait on February 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory.