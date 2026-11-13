Never-Before Cheap Capital, Tech Before Small Biz: World Bank's Neelkanth Mishra
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian economy is on the cusp of a structural change with never-before enablers like cheap capital and technology access for its entrepreneurial class. Even as India targets a larger share of manufacturing in its national income, it should work on helping young Indians find employment in countries with ageing populations, Neelkanth Mishra, executive director, World Bank, said in an interview.
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