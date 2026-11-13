Germany To Host Summit Of Ukraine Allies Next Week

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BERLIN, Nov 14 (NNN-Anadolu) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will host a summit of the“Coalition of the Willing” in Berlin next week alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, his office announced Friday, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

The meeting, titled“United for Peace in Ukraine and European Security,” will take place Thursday at the Federal Chancellery, Deputy Government Spokesman Sebastian Hille said in a statement.

Talks will focus on coordinating ongoing diplomatic efforts, security guarantees for Ukraine and continued assistance to Kyiv, Hille said.

“Germany, as the largest supporter of Ukraine, is taking its responsibility.

“Our support is in the German and European interest, because the outcome of this war will shape Europe's security for a long time to come. The common goal of the 'Coalition of the Willing' remains a just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” he said.

More than 20 heads of state and government from the coalition, along with senior officials, are expected to attend the meeting in the German capital.

The Coalition of the Willing brings together countries committed to sustained support for Ukraine outside NATO's formal decision-making framework.

Speaking in Dublin after an informal EU summit, Merz outlined two main objectives for the Berlin meeting.

“First, the financing of Ukrainian defence for next year, for 2027; second, a renewed united position on the upcoming peace talks,” the chancellor said.

Germany has been the largest single provider of military and financial assistance to Ukraine since the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022.

According to German government figures, Berlin has provided or earmarked more than 45.7 billion euros (US$50.5 billion) in civilian assistance and approximately 57.8 billion euros (US$63.9 billion) in military support, bringing the combined total to nearly 103.5 billion euros (US$114.5 billion).

The civilian assistance includes support for Ukrainians living in Germany, while the military figure covers both aid already delivered and commitments for future years.

--NNN-ANADOLU