Cassidy Johnson Has A Girl On Her Mind And A Choir In Her Head On Her New Single“Crush”

Cover artwork for“Crush,” Cassidy Johnson's new pop and R&B single, released November 14, 2026.

Berklee artist Cassidy Johnson follows her NPR Central Florida Tiny Desk Showcase with“Crush,” a dreamy dive into falling for a girl.

- ALFITUDE, reviewing“The Song I Promised”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Before she can get the girl out of her head, Cassidy Johnson lets listeners inside it. Inspired by a girl she met at Berklee College of Music, her new single“Crush” turns the rush of attraction into dreamy pop and R&B, with a warm funk groove, touches of neo-soul, and every vocal layer sung by Johnson herself.Released November 14,“Crush” follows Johnson's selection as one of five audience-voted acts in Central Florida Public Media's 2026 NPR Tiny Desk Contest Showcase at The Beacham in Orlando. Her entry was a live rendition of her song titled“The Song I Promised”. Johnson's music has received coverage from Alfitude, Ratings Game Music, Conversations About Her, and French publication Extravafrench.Alfitude described Johnson's“smooth, velvety vocals” and highlighted the emotional depth of her songwriting.Johnson has continued building her visual identity with the official“Come Over” music video, featuring rapper yungfuego. Through choreography, performance, and cinematic imagery, the video extends her storytelling beyond the recording. Alongside releases including“Woman Like You,” it forms part of a growing catalog exploring love, identity, heartbreak, and self-worth.On“Crush,” Johnson brings that storytelling back to a specific experience: recognizing her attraction to a girl and finding herself increasingly drawn into her world. An intimate lead holds onto the nerves and excitement, while layers of self-sung harmonies make the feeling more immersive. By the outro, those voices open into a sensation of levitating; a lift created by the arrangement rather than a literal lyric.The single was co-written, produced, and mixed by Zach Moshe, Johnson's recurring creative collaborator and the filmmaker behind her official 'Come Over' music video.Johnson's musical foundation began in Northeast Ohio, where she sang with The Singing Angels, performed with School of Rock's AllStars, and took part in Shining Star CLE. She also played trumpet and competed with Solon High School's Music in Motion show choir before going on to study Music Business at Berklee College of Music.Her performance experience also includes being selected to sing at a fundraising event for Congresswoman Emilia Sykes.Those experiences inform an artist drawn to both expressive performance and close, personal storytelling. Inspired by SZA's intimacy, Sabrina Carpenter's playful songwriting, and Daniel Caesar's warmth, Cassidy Johnson pairs soulful vocals with melodies and grooves that leave room for vulnerability, playfulness, and quiet confidence.Reflecting on the past year, Johnson says she feels excited by how far the project has come and honored by the listeners who continue to show their support. Hearing people connect with songs drawn from her own experiences has become a meaningful part of that progress.“Crush” brings those elements together around something immediately recognizable: the moment liking someone stops being a passing thought and starts following you everywhere.“Crush” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming platforms.

Zach Moshe

The Studio Moshe

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Cassidy Johnson Has a Girl on Her Mind and a Choir in Her Head on her new single“Crush” News Provided By Cassidy Johnson November 14, 2026, 00:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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