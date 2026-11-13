Helpmenow Releases Guide On Structural Drying For Kent Homeowners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Pros check every wall and floor area with moisture meters before a Kent home is called dry

KENT, WA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kent Homeowners Are Missing Hidden Water Behind Floors That Look DryA carpet can look dry while wet pad, subfloor and wall framing keep holding water, and the first two days matter most.Water in a Kent home rarely stays where it is seen. It wicks sideways under baseboards, soaks the carpet pad, and climbs into the bottom of the wall, where it can keep working for days after the floor looks ready.The lesson most homeowners miss is that surface dryness is not the finish line. Restoration crews judge the job by moisture readings taken inside the structure and compared against a dry reference from a part of the house that was never wet.WHY IT HAPPENSCarpet pad acts like a sponge, and subfloor and drywall wick water upward and outward. Insulation can hold moisture in a wall cavity long after the room feels dry. That is why a fan on a clean-looking floor is not the same as drying the structure.WHAT DRYING REALLY MEANSStructural drying is controlled evaporation. Air movers push air across wet surfaces, and dehumidifiers remove the water vapor so it cannot settle back into drywall or framing. Crews log readings every day to show the structure is improving and to see when a material has stopped improving.FIVE STEPS TO TAKE IN THE FIRST DAY1. Shut off the water source if it is safe to do so.2. Move valuables and furniture off wet floors.3. Photograph every wet area before anything is moved.4. Keep the room ventilated, and do not run the house furnace without a plan for the moisture.5. Ask for moisture readings, not just a fan.THE FIRST TEN MINUTESThe first ten minutes decide whether a leak stays a small cleanup or spreads into walls. Stop the flow, protect the belongings you can reach, and start a photo record."Water damage is easy to underestimate when the floor looks fine," said the HelpMeNow team. "Measure the structure, not just the surface."HelpMeNow connects homeowners in King, Snohomish, Pierce, Kitsap and Skagit counties with vetted local water damage professionals and insurance-ready documentation, including photos, moisture readings and a written scope. HelpMeNow answers the phone 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and a vetted local restoration pro is on site within 30 minutes or less anywhere in King, Kitsap, Pierce, Skagit and Snohomish counties. Customers are its top priority.Watch the free video explainer at .For more guidance, connect with water damage restoration professionals at or call (425) 279-7097.Sources: none. This release cites no statistics. The drying steps describe common restoration practice.About HelpMeNow: HelpMeNow connects homeowners with vetted local home-service professionals and free educational videos about how their homes work.

Georgiy Kharchenko

Help Me Now Inc

+1 425-842-3483

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HelpMeNow Releases Guide on Structural Drying for Kent Homeowners News Provided By Help Me Now Inc November 14, 2026, 00:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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