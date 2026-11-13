INS Sahyadri Departs Japan After Successful Exercise Malabar 2026

INS Sahyadri Concludes Successful Exercise Malabar 2026 in Japan

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Indian Navy's indigenous guided-missile stealth frigate, INS Sahyadri, departed Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan, on 12 Nov 2026, following the successful conclusion of Exercise MALABAR 2026.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise brought together the navies of India, Japan, the United States and Australia for professional engagements during the Harbour Phase and coordinated maritime operations during the Sea Phase. The Sea Phase featured a range of maritime operations and drills, including Anti-Submarine Warfare, Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills, Maritime Interdiction Operations, gunnery exercises, replenishment approaches and cross-deck landings.

These engagements provided valuable opportunities to enhance interoperability, operational coordination and mutual understanding among participating navies. The Harbour Phase witnessed operational synchronisation, cross-deck visits, sporting engagements and cultural activities, fostering camaraderie and strengthening bonds among participating personnel. The successful culmination of the exercise reaffirmed the shared commitment of participating navies to maritime cooperation and collective security in the Indo-Pacific, in consonance with India's vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).