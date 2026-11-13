S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq End Lower Amid Nvidia Turmoil, But Record Best Week Since August - SPCX, NVDA, ARM, AZN In Focus
|Index
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|Dow Jones Industrial Average
|0.1%
|52,347.55
|S & P 500
|-0.4%
|7,561.67
|Nasdaq 100
|-1.2%
|27,943.74
Rene Haas, CEO of Arm Holdings, has reportedly been approached by Nvidia's board to replace Jensen Huang, while an unverified internal memo suggested NVDA employees have threatened to join SpaceX Terafab if Huang is not reinstated.
Haas has led the SoftBank-backed semiconductor designer since 2022. Before leading Arm, he spent roughly seven years working at Nvidia more than a decade ago. Haas maintains robust professional relationships with Huang and several members of Nvidia's board.
Huang resigned from his role on Thursday after allegations surfaced regarding inappropriate relationships, including an association with an individual suspected by American intelligence of covert ties to Beijing, along with romantic ties with an Nvidia employee. Nvidia stock dropped about 13% this week, its worst since April last year.
“The next real test arrives when Nvidia reports on November 17, and the thing to watch is not who is at the podium but whether the order book has changed,” Brian Jacobsen at Annex Wealth Management told Bloomberg.
Alongside Nvidia's earnings, Anthropic's highly anticipated IPO would also occupy investor attention as it looks to list on November 19.
Elsewhere, wholesale inflation data for October revealed a 0.3% monthly uptick in the producer price index, coming in slightly cooler than the 0.4% advance projected by Dow Jones analysts. On an annualized basis, producer prices jumped 6.5%, marking the sharpest twelve-month expansion recorded since November 2022.
Key Trending Stocks
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a rare nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon, halting all departing U.S. flights until further notice, citing extraordinary circumstances and safety reasons due to a communication issue at air traffic control centers, sending airline stocks modestly lower.
Shares of Fermi Inc. (FRMI) extended their rebound on Friday, clocking their best day ever, and building on a sharp Thursday advance after the company disclosed major commitments from an unnamed investment-grade hyperscaler for 600 megawatts of power capacity at its Project Matador campus near Amarillo, Texas.
Anthropic PBC's CEO Dario Amodei said on Friday that compute power remains the top dilemma ahead of the highly anticipated IPO while addressing a Manhattan briefing hosted at JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s headquarters.
Drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN) has reportedly eliminated roughly 600 positions from its U.S. respiratory and immunology commercial teams as it seeks to cut costs and realign its pipeline.
Cisco Systems (CSCO) CEO Chuck Robbins said on Friday that the dip in the company's second-quarter revenue guidance is routine and that investors are focusing on the wrong margin.
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