Remains Of Russian Drone Recovered From Dnipro River In Kyiv
SES divers surveyed approximately 2,000 square meters of the riverbed, brought all the debris they found to the surface and transported it to a safe location for subsequent disposal.Read also: Putin wants to destroy life in Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities – Zelensky
As Ukrinform reported, a Russian drone strike in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district sparked a fire in a residential apartment building. One person was killed and seven others were injured.
Photo: Video screenshot
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