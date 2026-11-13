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Remains Of Russian Drone Recovered From Dnipro River In Kyiv


Date: 2026-11-13 07:36:19

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv City Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

SES divers surveyed approximately 2,000 square meters of the riverbed, brought all the debris they found to the surface and transported it to a safe location for subsequent disposal.

Read also: Putin wants to destroy life in Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities – Zelensky

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian drone strike in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district sparked a fire in a residential apartment building. One person was killed and seven others were injured.

Photo: Video screenshot

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UkrinForm

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