Partners Value Investments L.P. Announces Q3 2026 Interim Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments L.P. (the“Partnership”, TSXV:PVF.UN, PVF.PR.U) announced today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. All amounts are stated in United States dollars ("US dollars"). For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Partnership recorded net income of $21 million, of which $19 million was attributable to the Equity Limited Partners, and $2 million to Preferred Limited Partners. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Partnership recorded net income of $27 million, of which $25 million was attributable to the Equity Limited Partners, and $2 million to Preferred Limited Partners. The decrease in net income was primarily due to foreign currency translation losses, higher preferred share dividends, higher current tax expense, and lower investment valuation gains, partially offset by higher investment income and deferred tax recovery. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Partnership recorded net income of $67 million, of which $60 million was attributable to Equity Limited Partners and $7 million to Preferred Limited Partners. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Partnership recorded net income of $46 million, of which $39 million was attributable to Equity Limited Partners and $7 million to Preferred Limited Partners. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher investment income, foreign currency translation gains, and deferred tax recovery, partially offset by higher financing costs, higher preferred share dividends and current tax expense. As at September 30, 2026, the market price of a Brookfield Corporation (“BN”, NYSE/TSX: BN) share and a Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (“BAM”, NYSE/TSX: BAM) share was $36.46 and $44.58, respectively. As at November 13, 2026, the market price of a BN share and a BAM share was $40.97 and $51.53, respectively. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the periods ended September 30,

(Thousands, US dollars)

Three months ended Nine months ended 2026 2025 2026 2025 Investment income Dividends $ 29,234 $ 26,631 $ 88,127 $ 79,431 Other investment income 10,169 5,053 27,519 18,682 39,403 31,684 115,646 98,113 Expenses Operating expenses (812 ) (1,087 ) (2,880 ) (3,487 ) Financing costs (4,330 ) (2,558 ) (11,514 ) (7,476 ) Preferred share dividends (12,478 ) (10,939 ) (37,961 ) (32,547 ) (17,620 ) (14,584 ) (52,355 ) (43,510 ) Other items Investment valuation gains (losses) 6,098 10,223 (391 ) 16,217 Amortization of deferred financing costs (1,006 ) (958 ) (3,037 ) (3,116 ) Foreign currency gains (losses) (1,852 ) 2,056 12,230 (17,825 ) Current taxes (expense) recovery (4,314 ) 735 (5,411 ) (1,812 ) Deferred taxes (expense) recovery 134 (2,014 ) 407 (2,466 ) Net income (loss) $ 20,843 $ 27,142 $ 67,089 $ 45,601 Net income (loss) attributable to: Equity Limited Partners $ 19,210 $ 24,730 $ 60,165 $ 38,351 Preferred Limited Partners 1,633 2,412 6,924 7,250 $ 20,843 $ 27,142 $ 67,089 $ 45,601

Fully diluted net asset value (“NAV”), a non-IFRS measure, is equal to total equity less General Partner equity, Preferred Limited Partners equity, carrying value of non-controlling interests, an adjustment for the fair value of non-controlling interests and deferred financing costs, plus the value of consideration to be received from the assumed exercise of outstanding warrants.

The following table presents the changes in fully diluted NAV for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:

As at and for nine months ended September 30,

(Thousands, US dollars, except per unit amounts)

2026

2025

Total

Per Unit Total

Per Unit Fully diluted NAV, beginning of period $ 9,585,442 $ 12.23 $ 7,919,063 $ 10.44 Net income1 60,165 38,351 Other comprehensive income1 (2,111,597 ) 1,562,214 Adjustment for impact of warrants2 (125,091 ) 15,196 Preferred LP units surrendered and cancelled as part of warrant exercise3 69,627 - Change in the fair value of non-controlling interests4 218,448 184,399 Change in deferred financing costs 3,100 (4,075 ) Repurchases under normal-course issuer bid (20,745 ) (8,255 ) Fully diluted NAV, end of period5 $ 7,679,349 $ 9.89 $ 9,706,893 $ 12.39

Attributable to Equity Limited Partners.As at September 30, 2026, the value of consideration to be received on exercising warrants was $nil (December 31, 2025 – $130 million) inclusive of the impact of foreign currency translation movements. The warrants expired on June 30, 2026, in accordance with the warrant terms.Preferred LP units surrendered in satisfaction of the warrant exercise price.Determined based on the net asset value of non-controlling interests held in certain subsidiaries of the Partnership.As at September 30, 2026, on a fully diluted basis there were 776.8 million (September 30, 2025 – 783.7 million) Equity LP units outstanding; this includes 700.2 million (September 30, 2025 – 697.6 million) outstanding Equity LP units, 76.6 million (September 30, 2025 – 26.1 million) Equity LP units which are issuable in exchange for Partners Value Investments Inc. shares, and nil (September 30, 2025 – 60.0 million) units from the assumed exercise of nil (September 30, 2025 – 27.1 million) warrants.

Financial Profile

The Partnership's principal investments are its interest in approximately 181 million Class A Limited Voting Shares of BN and approximately 29 million Class A Limited Voting Shares of BAM, which it received pursuant to the spin-off of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. from Brookfield Corporation in 2022 (collectively, the "Brookfield Shares"). This represents approximately an 8% interest in BN and a 2% interest in BAM as at September 30, 2026. In addition, the Partnership owns a diversified investment portfolio of marketable securities and private fund interests.

The information in the following table has been extracted from the Partnership's Consolidated Statements of Financial Position:

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at

(Thousands, US dollars) September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 747,376 $ 376,535 Accounts receivable and other assets 53,389 54,439 Investment in Brookfield Corporation1 6,615,827 8,326,947 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.2 1,310,474 1,614,028 Investment in Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd.3 449,939 566,120 Other investments 358,428 396,237 $ 9,535,433 $ 11,334,306 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 329,371 $ 31,939 Corporate borrowings 210,571 218,259 Preferred shares4 1,096,482 1,114,878 Deferred tax liabilities 14,021 17,445 1,650,445 1,382,521 Equity Equity Limited Partners 7,773,455 9,770,625 Preferred Limited Partners 82,353 151,980 Non-controlling interests 29,180 29,180 7,884,988 9,951,785 $ 9,535,433 $ 11,334,306

The investment in Brookfield Corporation consists of 181 million BN shares with a quoted market value of $36.46 per share as at September 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025 – $45.89).The investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. consists of 29 million BAM shares with a quoted market value of $44.58 per share as at September 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025 – $52.39).Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (“BWS”) Class A shares are exchangeable into BN Class A shares on a one-for-one basis.Comprises $873 million of retractable preferred shares of Partners Value Investments Inc. and Partners Value Split Corp. less $13 million of deferred financing costs as at September 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025 – $895 million and $16 million, respectively) and $236 million of three series of Preferred LP units of the Partnership (December 31, 2025 – $236 million).

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measure

The following table reconciles fully diluted NAV to total equity as at September 30, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024:

As at

(Thousands, US dollars) September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

Total Equity $ 7,884,988 $ 9,951,785 $ 10,034,959 $ 8,442,709 Less: Preferred Limited Partners equity (82,353 ) (151,980 ) (151,980 ) (152,040 ) Non-controlling interests at carrying value (29,180 ) (29,180 ) (29,030 ) (29,030 ) Adjustment for the fair value of non-controlling interests (80,873 ) (299,321 ) (262,812 ) (447,211 ) Deferred financing costs (13,233 ) (16,333 ) (13,483 ) (9,408 ) Add: Consideration to be received on exercise of warrants1 - 130,471 129,239 114,043 Fully diluted NAV, end of period $ 7,679,349 $ 9,585,442 $ 9,706,893 $ 7,919,063

The warrants expired on June 30, 2026, in accordance with the warrant terms.

For further information, contact Investor Relations at ... or (416) 359-8534.

Notice to Readers

The Partnership is not making any offer or invitation of any kind by communication of this news release and under no circumstance is it to be construed as a prospectus or an advertisement.

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and any applicable Canadian securities regulations (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies, capital management and outlook of the Partnership, as well as the outlook for North American and international economies for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods, and which are in turn based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of the Partnership are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“foresee”,“could”,“estimate”,“goal”,“intend”,“plan”,“seek”,“strive”,“will”,“may” and“should” and similar expressions.

Although the Partnership believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward‐looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: the financial performance of Brookfield Corporation, the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchange rates and heightened inflationary pressures; limitations on the liquidity of our investments; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including acquisitions and dispositions; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation; changes in tax laws; risks associated with the use of financial leverage; catastrophic events, such as earthquakes, hurricanes and epidemics/pandemics; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts and cyberterrorism; failure of our information and technology systems; developments in artificial intelligence; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in the Partnership's documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada.

We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect future results. Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release and such other date specified herein. Except as required by law, the Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Past performance is not indicative of, nor a guarantee of, future results. There can be no assurance that comparable results will be achieved in the future, that future investments will be similar to historic investments discussed herein, that targeted returns, or growth objectives will be met or investment objectives will be achieved (because of economic conditions, the availability of appropriate opportunities or otherwise).