MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Cancel SiriusXM in the Online Account Center, by 24/7 chat or at 1-866-635-8641, at least 24 hours before renewal; app-store plans cancel with the store.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- To cancel SiriusXM, a subscriber billed directly by SiriusXM uses the Subscriptions tab of the Online Account Center, the online chat at siriusxm/contactus (open 24/7) or 1-866-635-8641, at least 24 hours before the renewal date. A plan billed by Apple, Google Play, Roku or T-Mobile is cancelled with that company. SiriusXM lists no postal route for cancelling, so a signed letter sent by certified mail adds a dated written record of the request after the official route, according to Postbye 's guide on how to cancel SiriusXM.

Postbye (postbye) is a US service that cancels subscriptions by mailing a formal cancellation letter, tracked until it is delivered. Its SiriusXM guide was last checked against SiriusXM's pages on Nov. 8, 2026.

How to cancel SiriusXM

1. Find out who bills the subscription; Roku plans are cancelled at roku, not in the SiriusXM app.

2. Check the renewal date. SiriusXM's Customer Agreement says to cancel at least 24 hours before the upcoming renewal date to avoid being renewed and charged.

3. Cancel in the Online Account Center, by chat or by phone (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, daily).

4. Save the final screen, chat transcript or confirmation email.

5. For a written record, mail a signed letter naming the account and asking SiriusXM to end the subscription and stop further charges to Sirius XM Care, Attention: Listener Care, PO Box 33174, Detroit, MI 48232, by certified mail with return receipt.

6. Check the next statement. Uninstalling the app or selling the vehicle does not cancel, the agreement says.

17 of 51 US jurisdictions require online cancellation

Postbye's review of automatic renewal laws in the 50 states and the District of Columbia finds that 17 of 51 jurisdictions require a business to let a consumer who signed up online cancel online. In 11, the law says so directly: Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Tennessee and Vermont. In 6 more, it requires cancellation through the same medium, method or channel used to sign up: Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Virginia. Some cover only certain contracts, such as Florida's service contracts. Colorado requires an easy cancellation mechanism and treats a one-step online cancellation link as compliance for consumers who signed up online (SB25-145, in force since Aug. 6, 2025). In the other 34, Postbye found no state rule of this kind for subscriptions generally; the federal Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act still requires anyone selling an automatically renewing plan online to provide "simple mechanisms for a consumer to stop recurring charges." Each state's rule is in Postbye's guide to automatic renewal laws by state.

In a case brought by the New York Attorney General's office, a November 2024 New York State Supreme Court decision found SiriusXM's cancellation procedures failed that federal requirement. SiriusXM's quarterly report dated Oct. 29, 2026 says the Appellate Division affirmed the order on Nov. 6, 2025, and that an appeal by the Attorney General's office, pending in the Court of Appeals, concerns relief for customers outside New York. The report says: "As of November 27, 2024, Sirius XM permits New York residents who purchase a subscription online to also cancel that subscription online, a cancellation mechanism that we believe is at least as easy to use as the method the consumer used to initiate the subscription."

If SiriusXM charges continue

Check the charge date against the 24-hour rule. Under the Customer Agreement, an audio cancellation takes effect at the end of the billing cycle, but a monthly plan cancelled within 7 days of its start ends at once and is eligible for a pro-rata refund if requested; plans billed for longer than a month get the same within 30 days of the start or of each renewal charge. Disputes go to SiriusXM by phone, chat or mail to the Listener Care address, quoting the saved proof.

"The deadline that matters is 24 hours before renewal, and the proof that matters is the one you keep," the Postbye Team said.

Postbye is independent and not affiliated with SiriusXM.

About Postbye

Postbye (postbye) cancels subscriptions by mail.

Postbye Team

Postbye

+1 213-212-5819

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Postbye Publishes Steps to Cancel SiriusXM; Finds 17 of 51 US Jurisdictions Require Online Cancellation News Provided By Postbye November 14, 2026, 00:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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