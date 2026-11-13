EUNORAU Unveils Specter-S4.0 (Hunter X9) Full-Suspension Mid-Drive Fat Tire Ebike For Hunting & Mountain Trails

Full-suspension electric bike offers hill-climbing power, SRAM NX 11-speed drivetrain and up to 52 miles of range for hunters and off-road riders.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EUNORAU, a leading manufacturer of premium all-terrain electric bicycles, today announced the launch of its new Specter-S 4.0, also known as the Hunter X9. Designed for serious backcountry hunters and mountain trail riders, this full-suspension fat tire ebike is powered by a Bafang G510 1000W mid-drive motor, engineered to deliver consistent torque and superior climbing capability on steep, rough terrain.Built around a dual-suspension frame with 140mm front travel, the Specter-S 4.0 runs on 26×4.0 Kenda fat tires and comes equipped with SRAM NX 1×11 gearing, four-piston hydraulic disc brakes and a removable 48V 17.5Ah LG battery. Riders can extend range up to 52 miles with an optional secondary battery, making it ideal for long hunting trips and remote off-grid adventures. Priced at $3,799, the Specter-S 4.0 is available now via EUNORAU's official website.By positioning the motor at the center of the frame and delivering power through the drivetrain, the Bafang mid-drive system improves weight balance and delivers a smoother, more natural mountain-bike riding feel. The shifting motor-cutoff protection helps protect the drivetrain during gear changes, while the four-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 180mm rotors provide confident stopping on technical descents.The Specter-S 4.0 also comes with a rear rack, fenders and a kickstand as standard, supporting a total payload of 136kg (300 lbs). Offered in 16" and 18" frame sizes, it fits riders from 160cm to 190cm tall, with a top assisted speed of 28mph. The complete bike weighs 38kg (84 lbs), striking a balance between rugged off-road capability and day-to-day practicality for hunters and outdoor explorers.Editor's Notes / Key Angles. Positioning: flagship mid-drive hunting ebike.. Core hook: Bafang mid-drive delivers better weight balance, smoother climbing and an authentic mountain-bike feel.. Scenarios: steep wooded hills, mountain trails, long hunting patrols.. Keywords: mid-drive fat tire ebike, hunting e-bike, backcountry ebike, Bafang G510.About EUNORAUEUNORAU is a leading manufacturer of premium electric bicycles, serving riders across North America, Europe and Australia with a growing lineup of all-terrain, fat-tire, folding, trike and cargo ebikes. From hunting and trail riding to commuting and family transport, EUNORAU is committed to building reliable, performance-driven ebikes that let riders go farther and explore more.For more details contact:Eunorau E-Mobility USA CorpJanie...10725 Ellis Avenue, Unit B and C, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Janie

Eunorau E-Mobility USA Corp

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EUNORAU Unveils Specter-S4.0 (Hunter X9) Full-Suspension Mid-Drive Fat Tire Ebike for Hunting & Mountain Trails News Provided By TP Studio November 14, 2026, 00:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media



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