Iran's Agricultural And Food Prices Continue To Rise
|Product
|Weight/size
|Price in the seventh month (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
|Percentage change compared with the same month last year
|Iranian rice
|1 kg
|$2.85
|72.6%
|Imported rice
|1 kg
|$1.62
|194%
|Pasta
|500 g package
|$0.28
|65.4%
|Lamb
|1 kg
|$9.54
|116%
|Beef
|1 kg
|$9.74
|129%
|Chicken
|1 kg
|$1.46
|94.5%
|Trout
|1 kg
|$3.94
|116%
|Canned tuna
|180-gram box
|$1.41
|152%
|Pasteurized milk
|1 liter
|$0.73
|149%
|Eggs
|1 kg
|$1.66
|223%
|Pasteurized butter
|100 g package
|$0.62
|80%
|Liquid cooking oil
|900 g bottle
|$2.11
|338%
|Vegetable oil
|1 kg
|$2.52
|365%
|Peaches
|1 kg
|$1.15
|58.9%
|Pomegranates
|1 kg
|$1.04
|87.2%
|Bananas
|1 kg
|$2.11
|143%
|Apples
|1 kg
|$0.96
|63.2%
|Lemons
|1 kg
|$1.61
|54.6%
|Oranges
|1 kg
|$1.1
|95.8%
|Melons
|1 kg
|$0.37
|28.5%
|Watermelons
|1 kg
|$0.17
|18.7%
|Pistachios
|1 kg
|$16.6
|160%
|Almonds (kernels)
|1 kg
|$14.7
|147%
|Mushrooms
|1 kg
|$1.95
|59.5%
|Cucumbers
|1 kg
|$0.43
|27.1%
|Eggplant
|1 kg
|$0.54
|149%
|Tomatoes
|1 kg
|$0.35
|86.8%
|Potatoes
|1 kg
|$0.52
|163%
|Onions
|1 kg
|$0.38
|155%
|Carrots
|1 kg
|$0.5
|174%
|Sugar
|1 kg
|$0.69
|94.6%
|Tomato paste
|1 kg
|$1.39
|135%
|Ketchup
|500 g
|$0.9
|156%
|Mayonnaise
|300 g
|$1.57
|251%
For the record, Iran uses the Solar Hijri calendar, also known as the Persian calendar. The country is currently in the year 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21. The first six months of the year each have 31 days, the following five months have 30 days, while the final month has 29 days in three out of every four years and 30 days in the fourth year. Consequently, the months of the Iranian calendar begin on the 21st, 22nd or 23rd day of the corresponding Gregorian calendar month.
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