Iran's Agricultural And Food Prices Continue To Rise

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The prices of agricultural and food products continued to rise in Iran during the seventh month of the current Iranian year (from September 23 through October 22, 2026), compared with the same month last year (from September 23 through October 22, 2025). According to Trend 's calculation, based on statistical data from Iran's Statistical Center, the price of liquid cooking oil rose 338% year-over-year, while the price of vegetable oil increased 365%, carrots rose 174%, and imported rice climbed 194%. The table below shows prices for a number of agricultural and food products in Iran.

Product Weight/size Price in the seventh month (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Percentage change compared with the same month last year Iranian rice 1 kg $2.85 72.6% Imported rice 1 kg $1.62 194% Pasta 500 g package $0.28 65.4% Lamb 1 kg $9.54 116% Beef 1 kg $9.74 129% Chicken 1 kg $1.46 94.5% Trout 1 kg $3.94 116% Canned tuna 180-gram box $1.41 152% Pasteurized milk 1 liter $0.73 149% Eggs 1 kg $1.66 223% Pasteurized butter 100 g package $0.62 80% Liquid cooking oil 900 g bottle $2.11 338% Vegetable oil 1 kg $2.52 365% Peaches 1 kg $1.15 58.9% Pomegranates 1 kg $1.04 87.2% Bananas 1 kg $2.11 143% Apples 1 kg $0.96 63.2% Lemons 1 kg $1.61 54.6% Oranges 1 kg $1.1 95.8% Melons 1 kg $0.37 28.5% Watermelons 1 kg $0.17 18.7% Pistachios 1 kg $16.6 160% Almonds (kernels) 1 kg $14.7 147% Mushrooms 1 kg $1.95 59.5% Cucumbers 1 kg $0.43 27.1% Eggplant 1 kg $0.54 149% Tomatoes 1 kg $0.35 86.8% Potatoes 1 kg $0.52 163% Onions 1 kg $0.38 155% Carrots 1 kg $0.5 174% Sugar 1 kg $0.69 94.6% Tomato paste 1 kg $1.39 135% Ketchup 500 g $0.9 156% Mayonnaise 300 g $1.57 251%

For the record, Iran uses the Solar Hijri calendar, also known as the Persian calendar. The country is currently in the year 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21. The first six months of the year each have 31 days, the following five months have 30 days, while the final month has 29 days in three out of every four years and 30 days in the fourth year. Consequently, the months of the Iranian calendar begin on the 21st, 22nd or 23rd day of the corresponding Gregorian calendar month.