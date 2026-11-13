DXRACER Announces 2026 Black Friday Sale On Gaming Chairs For The UK

DXRACER Black Friday Sale UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your gaming setup. DXRACER, the inventor of the gaming chair and a pioneer in ergonomic gaming and office seating, is celebrating the biggest shopping event of the year with its 2026 Black Friday Sale for the UK, running from 14 November through 28 November 2026.

During this limited-time gaming chair sale, selected DXRACER gaming chairs are available at special prices across the UK, making it easier than ever to refresh your setup for longer gaming sessions, streaming, or home office work.

Prince Series: up to 10% Price Reduction

Now available at £224 (original price: £249)

Tank Series: up to 11% Price Reduction

Now available at £399 (original price: £449)

Master Series: up to 12% Price Reduction

Now available at £375 (original price: £425)

Martian Pro Series: up to 8% Price Reduction

Now available at £599 (original price: £649)

Promotion Timeline: 14–28 November 2026

The DXRACER 2026 Black Friday Sale runs for a limited time only, from 14 November through 28 November 2026. Customers can browse the participating models and current offers on the official DXRACER UK website.

To learn more about the promotion and explore available products, visit the official DXRACER website.

Offers are subject to product availability and the terms listed on the official website.

About DXRACER

DXRACER is the inventor of the gaming chair, pioneering the category in 2006 by bringing racing-seat-inspired design into gaming and computer seating. Today, DXRACER offers gaming chairs and ergonomic seating solutions for gamers, esports professionals, content creators, and office users around the world. With a focus on innovation, comfort, and design, DXRACER continues to develop products that support users through both work and play.



Evan He

DXRacer USA LLC

+1 810-626-7061

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DXRACER Announces 2026 Black Friday Sale on Gaming Chairs for the UK News Provided By DXRacer USA LLC November 14, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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