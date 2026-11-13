Core Factors Releases Upgraded Pro Account, Participant Hub, And Evidentra AI Coach Assistant

Core Factors TalentTelligent announcement

Core Factors upgrades the Pro Account, Participant Hub, and Evidentra to give practitioners one platform for the engagement and the development that follows.

- Kris Kiler, President Core FactorsTEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Core Factorstoday released upgrades to the three parts of its people-development platform: the Pro Account that practitioners use to administer assessments, the Participant Hub where participants work with their results, and Evidentra, the Core Factors AI Coach Assistant. The release gives executive coaches, OD consultants, L&D and HR professionals, and career practitioners one platform for every stage of an engagement, from the first invitation to the final participant feedback.The redesigned Pro Account brings every client, project, and participant into one workspace. The upgraded Participant Hub gives each participant a personal dashboard and learning content for each assessment. Skill Tracks, a new tool for developing one skill at a time, is included with Evidentra. Core Factors has also partnered with TalentTelligent to license the world's largest evidence-based AI database of talent development content. Evidentra now draws on that database in addition to the curated Core Factors knowledgebase.The release arrives as organizations ask more of the people who develop their leaders and teams. Clients expect development to continue after the session, and they expect to hear how their people experienced the work.An assessment engagement has many parts. Practitioners invite participants, track who has finished, access results, prepare for debriefs, deliver reports, and follow up with the client. Across several clients and programs, each of those steps repeats, and the administrative work competes with the time practitioners want to spend with the people they develop.Participants face a different question once the session ends: how to apply what they learned. Assessment results are an entry point into learning and application, and that work happens between sessions, in the situations participants face at work. Practitioners tell Core Factors that their participants already use general AI tools for help. Those tools learned assessment models from public sources, and they start each conversation without the participant's results or the rules for interpreting them.Clients want to know how their people experienced the work. Practitioners who can share participant feedback have specific information to discuss when they propose the next program."This release focuses on three parts of a practitioner's work: running the engagement, supporting participants after the session, and showing clients the value of the work," said Kris Kiler, Founder and President of Core Factors. "The Pro Account organizes every engagement in one place. The Participant Hub gives every participant a free, private account they own, with their results and the learning content that goes with them. Evidentra now answers questions with the context a general AI tool lacks: the participant's results, the interpretation rules for each Core Factors model, and the world's largest evidence-based AI database of talent development content. Our commitment has always been psychometric integrity and practical results. This release is built for development that continues after the session, for the practitioner who delivers it and the person who receives it."The redesigned Pro Account is free and covers every stage of an engagement. Practitioners create assessment, custom report, and NPS survey projects, organize them by client, and track every participant on a project dashboard that shows the next step. Share links with QR codes support workshops and large groups, and each project can show the practitioner's or the client's logo on reports and emails. A credit is used only when a practitioner accesses a report. Experience surveys, included at no additional charge, report Net Promoter Score and participant comments for each project.The upgraded Participant Hub gives every participant a free, private, and secure account with a single login, on-screen and PDF reports, learning content for each assessment, and My Journal. The Hub supports 17 languages and includes built-in accessibility tools.Skill Tracks, new in this release, gives a participant a short development plan for one skill. The participant answers six setup questions: the skill to develop, why it matters now, what progress would look like day to day, a timeframe of 14 or 28 days, a coaching style, and whether Evidentra may check in. Evidentra then drafts a plan of four to six steps that combine reflection prompts, small practice actions, real-world experiments, and check-ins, and the participant can revise the plan with Evidentra before starting.Participants can ask Evidentra to suggest a track from their completed assessments, and the EQ Accelerator and Career Signals reports include a link that starts a track with the skill already filled in. Each track has its own Evidentra conversation that keeps the goal, the current step, and past check-ins in context. Short pulse check-ins at the midpoint, after each experiment, and at completion record progress on the skill, its personal impact, and its effect at work. Participants who opt in receive reminders in the Hub and by email. Skill Tracks is included with every Evidentra subscription.Through the partnership with TalentTelligent, Evidentra now draws on the world's largest evidence-based AI database of talent development content. The database holds more than 15 million words of development tips, strategies, and methods for leaders, managers, supervisors, individual contributors, high-potential talent, and teams. The database includes more than 20,000 development tips, each matched to the competency or skill a participant is working on and specific enough to practice this week. More than 12,000 connected relationships link behavior, emotional intelligence, personality, developmental assignments, development difficulty, potential, and team effectiveness. A response can draw on those relationships to match a tip to the participant's situation.The database works alongside the curated Core Factors knowledgebase. Every response follows a coaching approach Core Factors built on established coaching principles, ethical guidelines, and the language guidelines for each assessment. Evidentra answers each question with the participant's released results in view, and conversations stay private to the participant, including from practitioners, managers, and employers. Every participant can start a 30-day trial of Evidentra and Skill Tracks from their Hub account.For individual practitioners, the upgrade places every client, project, and participant in one account, with the next step for each project on one screen. Practitioners decide when results are released, and they can share participant feedback with a client when they propose the next engagement.For participants, development continues after the session. Their results, learning content, and tools remain in an account they own. Evidentra and Skill Tracks give them structured support between sessions, in the language they write in.For organizations, the platform supports programs of any size. Internal HR and L&D teams can run assessments across cohorts with share links and batch report downloads. NPS reporting for each project gives program owners participant feedback to bring to leadership.Over time, a participant who completes several Core Factors assessments keeps every result in one Hub account. The practitioner and the participant work from the same record across every assessment the participant completes.Practitioners with a Pro Account can log in to see the redesigned workspace, and their participants will see the upgraded Participant Hub at their next login. Practitioners new to Core Factors can apply for a free Pro Account and book a 30-minute onboarding call with a Success Manager, who will walk through the platform and help set up a first project. Practitioners who want to see the platform before applying can request a demo.If you run coaching engagements, team workshops, or development programs across an organization, the upgraded platform gives you one place to administer assessments, support participants after the session, and share participant feedback with your clients.About Core FactorsCore Factors is a people-development platform for practitioners. Executive coaches, OD consultants, L&D professionals, HR professionals, and career practitioners use Core Factors to administer assessments, deliver results, reinforce development between sessions, and document outcomes through participant feedback and reporting.The assessment portfolio includes Type Discovery, Type Elements, and Type Dynamics for psychological type work across decision-making, learning, leadership, and interpersonal effectiveness. EQ Accelerator guides emotional intelligence development with a structured focus on priority skills and growth sequencing. Social Dynamics addresses interaction styles and their applications across communication, collaboration, influence, and conflict. Career Path and Career Signals support career alignment through occupational fit mapping and values-based career planning.Every assessment is supported by the Participant Hub. In the Participant Hub, participants access results, explore model content, engage with structured reflection, and receive developmental guidance from Evidentra. Evidentra is the Core Factors AI Coach Assistant. Core Factors is built on a commitment to psychometric integrity, ethical application, and practical results for both the practitioner and the people they develop.About TalentTelligentTalentTelligent helps organizations identify and develop the human capabilities that drive effectiveness. Founded by Dr. Robert Eichinger and Dr. Roger Pearman, the company translates more than 50 years of research into practical frameworks, assessments, development resources, and AI-enabled guidance. Its connected intelligence supports leaders, managers, individual contributors, teams, and high-potential talent. Through its certifications, products, and licensing partnerships, TalentTelligent makes the science of human development accessible and actionable. Learn more at talenttelligent.

Kris Kiler

Core Factors

+1 844-989-5323

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Core Factors Releases Upgraded Pro Account, Participant Hub, and Evidentra AI Coach Assistant News Provided By Core Factors November 14, 2026, 00:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations



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