Sarah Paulson Denies Doing Anything To Her Face

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 14 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sarah Paulson, who is known for her work in 'Ocean's 8', has cleared it once and for all that she has not undergone any cosmetic procedure.

The 51-year-old actress has denied having had any cosmetic work done on her face, insisting that internet speculation is nothing more than that.

She recently appeared on the 'Dear Chelsea' podcast, where she said, "I don't put anything in my face. I have no goo in there. Everyone thinks I have. People all over the internet think that I've done my lips, my forehead, everything. I've done nothing to my face”.

Chelsea Handler, the podcast host, said that Sarah "doesn't need anything" on her face anyway, as she said, "There's going to be a big rebellion against plastic surgery”.

Sarah concurred, "I think so”.

The acclaimed actress has always advocated for natural ageing.

Sarah Paulson is known for her versatile performances across film, television and theatre. She began her career in the 1990s, making her Broadway debut in The Sisters Rosensweig before appearing in television shows such as American Gothic and Jack & Jill. Paulson became widely recognised for her collaborations with producer Ryan Murphy, particularly in American Horror Story, where she portrayed several characters across multiple seasons.

Her portrayal of prosecutor Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story earned her a Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award. Her other notable credits include 12 Years a Slave, Carol, The Post, Bird Box and Ratched. In 2024, she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her performance in Appropriate. She has also appeared in All's Fair and the 2026 anthology series Monster.