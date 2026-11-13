UAE Verifies Identities Of Fujairah Traffic Accident Victims 10 Emiratis, 4 Indians Dead

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE's Ministry of Interior early on Saturday revealed the nationalities of the victims of the traffic accident that took place on Thursday in Fujairah.

Renewing its call to all motorists urging them to drive safely, the authority said that it had verified the identities of those killed in the crash.

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The 23-vehicle accident killed 14 people, of which, 10 were Emiratis and four were Indians. Thirty others were also also injured, these include 8 Emiratis, 2 Jordanians, 7 Indians, 2 Pakistanis, 3 Egyptians, 6 Omanis, and 2 Brazilians.

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UAE authorities earlier detailed two major crashes that occurred on that day. Preliminary investigations, it said, revealed that two consecutive accidents occurred on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road (E66) in the direction of Fujairah.

The first involved a vehicle colliding with a stationary truck, while the second occurred when a truck carrying two shipping containers collided with several vehicles before overturning. The accidents took place in an area where the right-hand lane had been closed for maintenance works.

The Ministry of Interior has urged motorists to strictly adhere to traffic laws, observe speed limits, and maintain safe following distances. It also warned drivers to stay alert to sudden slowdowns or stationary traffic.

In a statement issued following a deadly collision in the emirate of Fujairah, the ministry said road safety is a shared responsibility essential to preventing casualties and protecting road users.

The Ministry, in a joint update with the Public Prosecution confirmed that specialised police units, ambulance crews, Civil Defence teams, and other emergency responders, were deployed immediately to the scene.

The Federal Public Prosecution has opened an investigation, ordering technical inspections, forensic laboratory testing, and formal victim identification procedures to determine the cause of the crash and establish legal liability.

UAE probes Fujairah traffic accident, details 2 crashes on Sheikh Khalifa Road Fourteen dead, 30 injured in Fujairah accident involving 18 vehicles, 5 trucks

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