CG Formulas Introduces Traditional Moo Doe Herbal Muscle And Joint Body Care To A Wider Audience.
SAN DIEGO, CA - November 13, 2026 - CG Formulas, a herbal body care company rooted in generations of Moo Doe knowledge, is expanding awareness of its traditional conditioning formulas through its Signature Series, Vital Step Collection, and herbal soaks.
The company's product range includes muscle and joint sprays, roll-on gels, creams, topical compounds, and specialized lower-body care products.
Generations of Traditional Knowledge
CG Formulas draws upon the traditional herbal knowledge associated with Moo Doe, preserving an approach to conditioning, balance, and physical well-being that has been passed down through generations.
The company seeks to make these traditional formulations accessible to active adults, physically demanding workers, and individuals interested in maintaining everyday comfort and mobility.
Bringing Traditional Herbal Formulas to Modern Consumers
The CG Formulas product collection includes the Signature Series for muscle and joint body care, the Vital Step Collection for specialized lower-body care, and traditional herbal soaks.
These collections reflect the company's commitment to connecting traditional herbal knowledge with contemporary personal care routines.
Expanding Awareness of CG Formulas
Through CGFormulas, the company aims to introduce its traditional herbal body care collection to a wider audience throughout the United States.
About CG Formulas
CG Formulas offers traditional herbal body care products inspired by generations of Moo Doe knowledge. Its mission is to preserve traditional conditioning knowledge while making its formulas accessible to modern consumers.
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