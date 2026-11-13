Private Sintra Tours: Meet The Local Team Whose Founder Guided Robin Roberts

MENAFN - GetNews)"A private coastal outing with Yes, You Deserve in an electric tuk tuk."Yes, You Deserve combines palace visits, Portuguese food, Colares wine and the Atlantic coast in private Sintra tours shaped around each party's interests.

SINTRA, PORTUGAL - November 13, 2026 - A photograph of Pena Palace may first draw someone to Sintra. The visit can then open into a story that brings a building to life, a Portuguese dish discovered over lunch, or a coastal view shared with friends. For travellers comparing private Sintra tours, these are the experiences that Yes, You Deserve builds its days around.

The Sintra-based company was founded by Daniel Ponce, who guided Robin Roberts in Sintra for ABC's Good Morning America in 2024. Footage of the appearance is shared on the company's YouTube channel. Today, guests explore with its local guiding team, with their guide and travel arrangements confirmed before the visit.

Every experience is private to the booking party. Couples, families and friends can make choices that reflect the people travelling with them. Planning starts with what they would enjoy: palace architecture, Portuguese history, gardens, food, wine or time beside the Atlantic.

Pena Palace, Quinta da Regaleira and Monserrate each offer a different kind of visit. The historic centre has its own atmosphere, while the coast introduces another landscape. Choosing a main interest gives the day shape and leaves room to enjoy it.

A private guide adds context, making room for questions and connecting a monument with Portugal's wider story. Accompaniment follows each site's visitor rules and the agreed visit option. At Pena, the company guides on the terraces; the interior rooms are a separate visit with the appropriate entry arrangements.

The enjoyment continues between landmarks, along forest roads and through conversations about Portuguese life. Electric tuk tuks bring an open-air element to suitable routes. Private cars and vans are also options, with the vehicle confirmed around the group, itinerary and comfort needs.

On the Full-Day All-Inclusive, a traditional Portuguese lunch is included, with the guide joining guests at the table. It is time to discover local flavours and continue the morning's conversations. Dietary requirements are discussed before booking.

Colares offers another way into the region through its wine and Atlantic setting. A tasting is included in All-Inclusive when selected as an activity in the agreed itinerary. Tastings are paid separately on Personalized tours.

For the coast, Azenhas do Mar brings white buildings and ocean into one view; Cabo da Roca offers an Atlantic headland; Cascais has its seaside town atmosphere. The selection follows the available time, weather, journeys and interests of the party.

Two eight-hour Full-Day formats offer more time to explore. All-Inclusive brings together private pickup and return from Lisbon or Cascais, a guide, tour transport, agreed monument tickets and a Portuguese lunch. Personalized starts in Sintra and includes the private guide and tour transport; tickets, meals, tastings and optional private transfers are paid separately.

Four-hour Half-Day options suit a focused visit. Personalized starts in Sintra; All-Inclusive includes transfers and excludes lunch. Each format remains private to the booking party.

A full day can begin with one main monument, a Portuguese lunch and a complementary garden, village or coastal experience. Wine interests, walking preferences and return timings help refine that outline, leaving room for journeys and breaks.

The guide can also help with photographs, giving everyone a chance to appear in the memories. A picture with the whole party in it can be a welcome part of travelling privately.

Guests begin by sharing their date, party size, starting point and interests. The team helps them choose a format and discuss essential access needs before booking. Detailed itinerary planning follows the deposit, with arrangements agreed before the tour.

Travellers can explore the company's private Sintra tours and begin with the day they would most enjoy sharing.

About Yes, You Deserve

Yes, You Deserve is a Sintra-based private tour company founded by Daniel Ponce. The company creates private half-day and full-day experiences for couples, families and friends. Its local guiding team connects palace visits with Portuguese culture, food, wine and the Atlantic coast, according to each booking party's interests.