Crown Prince Holds Phone Call With US VP

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 13 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Friday held a phone call with United States Vice President JD Vance.

The call covered recent regional developments, as well as efforts to restore security and stability to the region.

The two sides also discussed ways to further build on the deep-rooted ties and strategic partnership between Jordan and the US.

//Petra// MF