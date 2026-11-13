Jordan Finishes Dakar Youth Olympic Games In 16Th Place With Four Medals

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 13 (Petra)-- Jordan wrapped up its participation in the fourth edition of the Youth Olympic Games on Friday evening in Senegal's capital, Dakar, with the closing ceremony held at the Athletes' Village amid festive celebrations and the presence of delegations from participating countries.

During the ceremony, Jordanian flag was raised by national fencing team athlete Celine Abu Obeid and national taekwondo athlete Abdullah Al-Zawahreh, who won the gold medal in the under-63kg category.

Jordan concluded its remarkable campaign in 16th place globally out of 204 participating countries and second among Arab nations, after winning four medals: three gold and one silver. This marked Jordan's largest medal haul in a single edition of the Olympic Games, at both the senior and youth levels.

The historic achievement was accomplished by a 13-member Jordanian delegation, comprising male and female athletes who competed in eight sports: taekwondo, judo, boxing, swimming, athletics, fencing, beach wrestling and triathlon.

Jordanian taekwondo made unprecedented history by topping the sport's medal standings at the Games with three gold medals, making Jordan the first Arab country to lead the taekwondo medal table at an Olympic edition, at either the senior or youth level.

Abdullah Al-Zawahreh claimed gold in the under-63kg category, while Ahmad Al-Dahamsheh secured gold in the under-73kg category. The national taekwondo team rounded off its campaign by winning gold in the mixed team event, through the quartet of Abdullah Al-Zawahreh, Ahmad Al-Dahamsheh, Layan Al-Rawashdeh and Zainab Basileh.

Jordan also achieved a historic milestone in judo, as Huda Al-Washah won the silver medal in the under-44kg category, securing Jordanian judo's first-ever Olympic medal at both the senior and youth levels.

Jordan also recorded a notable Arab achievement, becoming, alongside Egypt, the only Arab country to win three gold medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games, at either the senior or youth level.

//Petra// MF