Southern Military Zone Foils Infiltration Attempt, Arrests Two

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 13 (Petra)-- The Southern Military Zone foiled an infiltration attempt on Friday evening, arresting two individuals who were spotted by border guard forces as they attempted to illegally cross one of the Kingdom's border fronts.

Border guard units dealt with the two infiltrators in accordance with the applicable rules of engagement, successfully apprehending them and referring them to the relevant authorities to take the necessary legal measures against them.

Border guard units continue to carry out their duties to protect the Kingdom's security and safeguard its sovereignty, confronting any illegal movements or activities that could pose a threat to national security, thereby enhancing security and stability along the border areas and ensuring the safety of the homeland.

//Petra// MF