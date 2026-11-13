Ukraine's Air Defenders Down Russian Geran-5 Jet Drone For First Time Using Swedish RBS-70 MANPADS

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

“Air defense personnel of the 1027th Regiment were the first in the Kyiv region to shoot down a Geran-5 using the Swedish RBS-70 MANPADS,” the statement said.

The General Staff thanked the service members for their accuracy and composure, and Sweden and all partners for supplying weapons that protect Ukraine's skies.

ADF down 135 of 162 Russian drones launched against Ukraine overnight

As Ukrinform reported, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) published information about the components of the Russian Geran-5 K5-K drone.

Photo: Ruslan Kaniuka