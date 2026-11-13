Ukraine's Air Defenders Down Russian Geran-5 Jet Drone For First Time Using Swedish RBS-70 MANPADS
“Air defense personnel of the 1027th Regiment were the first in the Kyiv region to shoot down a Geran-5 using the Swedish RBS-70 MANPADS,” the statement said.
The General Staff thanked the service members for their accuracy and composure, and Sweden and all partners for supplying weapons that protect Ukraine's skies.Read also: ADF down 135 of 162 Russian drones launched against Ukraine overnight
As Ukrinform reported, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) published information about the components of the Russian Geran-5 K5-K drone.
Photo: Ruslan Kaniuka
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