German Gereon Ground Robots Equipped With Ukrainian Saber Combat Modules Enter Production And Delivery

MENAFN - UkrinForm) ARX Robotics Co-Founder and CEO Marc Wietfeld said this in an interview with Ukrinfor.

“Systems in this configuration are already in production and at the delivery stage,” he said in response to a question about integrating Ukrainian combat modules onto German robotic platforms.

According to Wietfeld, ARX Robotics and Ukrainian company Roboneers have tested various applications for unmanned ground vehicles, extending beyond logistics tasks.

“These include weapons deployment, that is, the ability to engage targets, as well as reconnaissance. In the future, we also see other, more technologically advanced applications, such as electronic warfare systems and counter-unmanned aircraft systems (Counter-UAS),” the company head said.

He noted that ARX Robotics views the Gereon, Hector and Rys Pro as versatile platforms for mounting various systems and gradually introducing automated and autonomous technologies into ground operations.

At the same time, he said, logistics remains the primary application of these systems in Ukraine for now.

ARXics and Roboneers deliver first batch of jointly produced Rys Pro grounds to Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported, ARX Robotics and Roboneers previously successfully completed initial integration tests of the Ukrainian Saber combat module on the Gereon platform.