Ukraine Hopes For Large-Scale POW Exchange Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his evening address.

“We count on a truly large-scale prisoner exchange, and we take very seriously the wording our American partners are using: that this should be the largest exchange of this war. More than a thousand people from each side,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the intelligence agencies and the Coordination Headquarters are working on preparations for the exchange. The President said he expected a detailed briefing on the preparations in the near future.

Zelensky: Possibility of large-scaleexchange discussed in Abu Dhabi

As Ukrinform reported, Jared Kushner confirmed a major prisoner exchange and Europe's participation in the next stages of negotiations.