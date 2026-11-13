Ukraine Hopes For Large-Scale POW Exchange Zelensky
“We count on a truly large-scale prisoner exchange, and we take very seriously the wording our American partners are using: that this should be the largest exchange of this war. More than a thousand people from each side,” Zelensky said.
According to him, the intelligence agencies and the Coordination Headquarters are working on preparations for the exchange. The President said he expected a detailed briefing on the preparations in the near future.Read also: Zelensky: Possibility of large-scale prisoner exchange discussed in Abu Dhabi
As Ukrinform reported, Jared Kushner confirmed a major prisoner exchange and Europe's participation in the next stages of negotiations.
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