Ukraine's Defense Forces Eliminate Nearly 24,000 Russian Troops In October

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced this on its website, Ukrinform reports.

According to the ministry, every hit was recorded on video in the Delta combat management system and verified by the Brave1 defense innovation cluster.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 320,000 hits against Russian military personnel have been confirmed. Nearly one-eighth of this total was recorded in October.

The number of hits delivered by unmanned systems increased by 26% (+8,637) compared with September. This exceeds the previous peak recorded in March this year (35,000) and is 1.6 times higher than in October last year. The largest increases were recorded in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk directions.

October also saw a record number of evacuations carried out using unmanned ground vehicles. A total of 598 evacuations were verified, 105 more than in September.

In addition, two Russian Mi-8 and Mi-28 helicopters and an An-124-100 aircraft were hit in October.

The ministry emphasizes that verification of hits makes it possible to determine exactly which targets Ukrainian troops destroyed, in which directions and using which means. This helps commanders assess unit performance, identify where combat capabilities need to be strengthened, allocate additional drones and crews, or adjust target priorities.

Verified results are translated into concrete decisions that help make more efficient use of resources and inflict greater losses on the enemy.

Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 2,590 over past day

As Ukrinform reported, in the first ten months of this year, Ukraine's Defense Forces used drones to destroy or disable 1,039 Russian military boats and vessels.

Photo: 22nd Mechanized Brigade