Le Pen Ready To Meet Zelensky To Discuss Financial Support For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She told reporters at the Made in France exhibition in Paris, Ukrinform reports, citing Le Monde.

“I think the location would be quite justified. The reality is that the issue of financing Ukraine is an issue that is currently shaking Europe,” Le Pen said.

It is noted that on Monday, November 16, Le Pen is scheduled to hold a closed-door meeting with Ukraine's Ambassador to France, Vadym Omelchenko. She said she would inform him of her willingness to meet Zelensky in Brussels.

Le Pen said that several countries had opposed additional funding for Ukraine. According to her, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is starting to threaten various countries.

It should be recalled that Merz proposed linking negotiations on the EU's next long-term budget to a commitment by all 27 member states to contribute to Ukraine's funding. The approach has been criticized by the prime ministers of Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

allocates funding to support centers for children returned from Russian deportation – Barro

As Ukrinform reported, Le Pen said in October that if she wins the 2027 presidential election, France will continue providing financial assistance to Ukraine for another six months before ending it. She also expressed willingness to visit Ukraine to speak with Zelensky. In response, the Ukrainian President stressed that cooperation was also beneficial to France, particularly because of Ukraine's military and technological experience.

Photo: Instagram/marine_lepen