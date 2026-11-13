MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, publishing an update on the battlefield situation as of 22:00.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been a total of 243 combat engagements. The enemy launched 44 airstrikes, dropping 155 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 3,023 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,775 shelling attacks on settlements and our troops' positions," the report said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces launched one airstrike, dropped two guided aerial bombs and carried out 25 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements since the beginning of the day.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions twice, near Starytsia and toward the settlement of Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops launched one assault, advancing toward Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 14 attempts by Russian troops to advance near Hrekivka and toward the settlements of Novoplatonivka, Druzheliubivka, Zelena Dolyna, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces thwarted four attempts by Russian troops to advance toward Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy launched one attack near Mykolaivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 10 enemy assaults near the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Rusyn Yar, as well as toward Mykolaipillia and Novopavlivka.

The enemy launched 47 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. Russian troops attempted to advance near the settlements of Toretske, Sofiivka, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Vodianske, Dobropillia, and Molodetske, as well as toward the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Hannivka, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka. Two enemy assaults are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 101 Russian troops were killed and 23 wounded in the sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed 43 vehicles, one piece of special equipment, one UAV control point and 14 enemy shelters. They also damaged four vehicles, three guns, one UAV control point and 57 enemy shelters. A total of 100 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops launched two assaults toward Novomykolaivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Verkhnia Tersa and Mala Tokmachka, as well as toward the settlements of Yehorivka, Kopani, and Hirke. Three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops launched five assaults toward Novoandriivka, Yurkivka, Pavlivka, and Novoiakovlivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian troops did not conduct any assaults.

The General Staff noted that no significant changes in the situation had occurred in other sectors of the front.

Ukrainianfield successes shape allies' stance and influence negotiations – Air Assault Forces

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's total combat losses in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 13, 2026, amount to approximately 1,618,920 personnel.

Photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine