Evacuees From Oleshky Promptly Issued Documents And Bank Cards Lubinets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said this on Ukrainian television, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Everyone we brought back from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, from Oleshky, was first taken to the Kyiv Regional Hospital, where they received medical care. There is a list of people undergoing additional rehabilitation, both medical and psychological. Psychologists also worked with them separately. At the same time, staff from various government agencies came directly to the hospital. Documents were urgently reissued, and social statuses were granted," Lubinets said.

Humanitarian mission like one in Oleshky urgently needed in occupied Hola Prystan community

He added that the people had also received bank cards, to which payments from both the Ukrainian government and international partners had begun to arrive.

The ombudsman also noted that evacuated Oleshky residents who had no housing had already left for other regions, primarily in western Ukraine, where they will be accommodated.

As Ukrinform reported, a ceasefire was in effect in the area around the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky, in the Kherson region, from October 27 to November 1 to facilitate a humanitarian operation.

On October 31, the Ukrainian delegation that had carried out the humanitarian mission to Oleshky returned to government-controlled territory.

Under the arrangements reached with the Russian side, Ukraine will not disclose the number of people who returned from Oleshky to government-controlled territory or those who left for territory controlled by Russia.

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